Register
23:50 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BuzzFeed

    CNN, BuzzFeed Publish ‘Golden Shower’ Rumors, Other Media Outlets Mock Them

    © AP Photo/ Andy Kropa
    US
    Get short URL
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    0 20241

    Despite being shopped around the DC journalism scene, only CNN and BuzzFeed fell for the fake report on Donald Trump’s activities in Russia, and now they are being slammed by other outlets for peddling the same “fake news” that they accuse alternative media of spreading.

    Здание телеканала CNN
    © AP Photo/ Ric Feld,File
    Trump to CNN: 'You Are Fake News'
    In an article published on Wednesday in the New York Times, the paper took BuzzFeed to task on journalistic ethics, regarding their publication of the 35-page dossier.

    “BuzzFeed’s decision, besides its immediate political ramifications for a president-elect who is to be inaugurated in 10 days, was sure to accelerate a roiling debate about the role and credibility of the traditional media in today’s frenetic, polarized information age,” the Times reported.

    The paper of record then flat out accuses CNN and BuzzFeed of stooping to the level of the so-called “fake news.”

    “Of particular interest was the use of unsubstantiated information from anonymous sources, a practice that fueled some of the so-called fake news — false rumors passed off as legitimate journalism — that proliferated during the presidential election,” the report continued.

    Georgetown University journalism professor Christopher Chambers has described the BuzzFeed story as a “metaphor for the race to the bottom” in American journalism.

    “At first this was something you saw restricted to either partisan blogs and spurious ‘news’ sites on one end of the spectrum, and the billion dollar cable news giants Fox and CNN on the other. But due to new business models and the need to publish first, jump on the viral bandwagon, anything that is salacious and click/eyebait is far game,” Chambers told Sputnik News.

    Chambers explained that BuzzFeed is subject to the same ethics standards as other outlets, and therefore should not have published the document in the manner in which they did.

    “Buzzfeed is subject to the same ethics standards as any larger outlet. You don't have to be balanced, but you must (1) be fair (2) substantiate things you are presenting as fact to best extent you can. If you can't do that confirmation reasonably, then you either don't publish it, or to hedge and explain the context, and give the subject of what might be wrong, or gossip the chance to slam it.”

    Following the release of the sloppy “report,” many journalists took to Twitter to say that they too had been offered the story, but had declined as they could not confirm its validity.

    Lawfare, a blog, claimed that they have been in possession of the document for “a couple of weeks,” but opted not to publish as there was no proof.

    David Corn of Mother Jones referenced the dossier as far back as October 2016, but chose not to publish the contents of the report as he could not confirm the details contained within it.

    Other highly-respected journalists weighed in on the lack of ethics.

    “An anonymous person, claiming to be an ex-British intel agent & working as a Dem oppo researcher, said anonymous people told him things,” award-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    'Tremendous Blot on Their Record' - Trump Slams Intel Community for Endorsing Fake Report
    Brad Heath, an investigative reporter for USA Today responded to the story, and the note contained within that there is serious reason to doubt the allegations, and that they had not been verified.

    “Not how journalism works: Here’s a thing that might or might not be true, without supporting evidence; decide for yourself if it's legit,” Heath tweeted.

    Even the Huffington Post, openly hostile toward the President-elect now and throughout the election season, noted that “there’s still no compelling public evidence that the claims are true.”

    During a Wednesday morning news conference, both the incoming White House press secretary and communications director Sean Spicer, as well as President-elect Trump, slammed the report and the publications that released it.

    “The fact that BuzzFeed and CNN made the decision to run with this unsubstantiated claim is a sad and pathetic attempt to get clicks. The report is not an intelligence report, plain and simple,” Spicer said.

    Chambers has an explanation as to why some outlets choose to run with unsubstantiated stories, and it all comes down to ratings.

    “But now everyone in corporate mass media in America has decided that since various outlets and people who deal on bullhorn gossip and innuendo are beating the legacy big boys in ratings. So to feed their business models and their egos they feel they must emulate it. Or function as bullhorns themselves rather than the ‘watchdogs’ the press should be. That's the yin and yang of our First Amendment: protection in return for responsibility,” Chambers told Sputnik News. “Soon American may have neither.”

    Related:

    Fake News: CNN Uses Screenshots from Fallout 4 to Depict Russian Hackers
    WashPo's Story on Russian Hackers Accessing US Power Grid was Fake News
    Fake News: CNN Lied About Russian Retaliation Against American Children
    Obama Establishes Propaganda Agency Under Guise of Fighting ‘Fake News’
    Fake News VS 'Real' News. The Integrity Challenge
    Tags:
    Fake News, New York Times, CNN, Buzzfeed, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Democracy Man
    Democracy Man
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok