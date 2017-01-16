US Plans to Deploy Troops in Europe 'Initiating New Arms Race' - Moscow

© AFP 2016/ RABIH MOGHRABI Local Germans Want US Tanks to 'Get Out'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Zakharova said that Washington is actually "initiating a new arms race, trying to impose on us [Russia] a confrontational relationship model, similar to the one that was in the times of the Cold War."

"The US' plans of large-scale deployments of its armed forces in Europe have a strong destructive potential for the entire European security architecture, create a new military-political reality, introduce a significant imbalance into the balance of forces on the continent," Zakharova said.

She also added that Pentagon describes US' military presence in Europe as "rotational," however, these "rotations are planned in such a way that the units on duty don't leave places of temporary accomodation until their substitutors arrive."

"We are talking about a long-term deployment of US forces… in Europe, which can hardly be called purely defensive," she concluded.