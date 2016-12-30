Will 'Grave Crisis' in US-Turkey Relations Affect Incirlik, Home to US Nukes?

"New ideas on how to use [these bases] have surfaced. Turkey is extremely discontent with America's activities [in the Middle East] and their implications. Turkish authorities [are pondering] certain changes," he said.
Dr. Oya Akgonenc Mugisuddin, an advisor to the Chairman of the Felicity Party, further said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments on Washington's support of terrorists in Syria had merit. Erdogan has recently said that Turkish authorities have photo and video evidence of the US-led coalition providing assistance to terrorist groups in Syria, including Daesh.
"Turkey's military campaign in Syria, known as Operation Euphrates Shield, has exposed the real state of affairs. It turned out that the United States told us one thing, while doing something completely different. The West was convincing us that it was fighting against Daesh. However, the aviation of the US-led international coalition did not respond to our numerous requests to destroy Daesh targets, which we located," he said.
This prompted Dr. Oya Akgonenc Mugisuddin to say that Erdogan's remarks are "rather justified" and that they reflect what is truly happening.
Erdogan and his supporters have been concerned that the Syrian Kurds are trying to achieve greater autonomy in northern Syria, sparking unrest in southeastern Turkey.
Dr. Oya Akgonenc Mugisuddin observed that relations between Turkey and the United States are in "grave crisis," adding that what Americans say runs counter to what they do.
"If they are not helping us in our fight against Daesh and sending weapons to terrorists, one cannot but ask against whom and what for is the United States fighting in Syria?" he noted. "Clearly, what is happening in the region and what role the United States has played in these destructive processes raises many questions."
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Stab in the back for NATO. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's looking like the Gulen gang shot down the Russian Su-24 and Erdogan couldn't just come out and say that he didn't have full control of his PM and military. That could have made it much worse. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I hope Erdogan understands how fast he needs to act regarding Incirlik. He needs to get those nukes out of there ASAP. NATO would not hesitate for a second to use one against any target. They're insane in Brussels.
AnomicDust
jas
jas