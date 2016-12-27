Turkish President: US-Led Coalition Gives Support to Daesh

© AFP 2016/ BULENT KILIC Erdogan Wants to Discuss Setting of Safe Zone in Northern Syria With Trump

President Erdogan also accused the US-led coalition forces of supporting Kurdish militant groups YPG and PYD in Syria, at a news conference on Tuesday in Ankara.

"They were accusing us of supporting Daesh (Islamic State)," Erdogan said. "Now they give support to terrorist groups including Daesh, YPG, PYD. It's very clear. We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos."

On Monday, Erdogan called on president-elect Donald Trump to provide assistance in their fight against Daesh by blocking Kurdish forces.

"The international coalition must carry out its duties regarding aerial support to the battle we are fighting in al-Bab," Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said at a news conference. "Not giving the necessary support is unacceptable."

Relations between the US and Turkey have been strained, as Turkey has accused the US of not returning a man who led a failed coup attempt in the nation.

Over the weekend, Daesh released a new 19-minute long video reportedly showing two uniformed Turkish soldiers being burned alive in Syria. In response, Turkey blocked all social media platforms in the nation.