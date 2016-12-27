Register
    Islamic state

    Turkish President: US-Led Coalition Gives Support to Daesh

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he has evidence that US-led coalition forces are giving support to terrorist groups including Daesh.

    Turkish military tanks are seen during clashes between Turkish soldiers and Islamic State group fighters, 20 km west of the Turkish-Syrian border town of Karkamis, in the southern region of Gaziantep, on September 3, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ BULENT KILIC
    Erdogan Wants to Discuss Setting of Safe Zone in Northern Syria With Trump
    President Erdogan also accused the US-led coalition forces of supporting Kurdish militant groups YPG and PYD in Syria, at a news conference on Tuesday in Ankara.

    "They were accusing us of supporting Daesh (Islamic State)," Erdogan said. "Now they give support to terrorist groups including Daesh, YPG, PYD. It's very clear. We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos."

    On Monday, Erdogan called on president-elect Donald Trump to provide assistance in their fight against Daesh by blocking Kurdish forces.

    "The international coalition must carry out its duties regarding aerial support to the battle we are fighting in al-Bab," Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said at a news conference. "Not giving the necessary support is unacceptable."

    Relations between the US and Turkey have been strained, as Turkey has accused the US of not returning a man who led a failed coup attempt in the nation.

    Over the weekend, Daesh released a new 19-minute long video reportedly showing two uniformed Turkish soldiers being burned alive in Syria. In response, Turkey blocked all social media platforms in the nation.

      Mikhas
      look who´s talking.
    • Reply
      copius
      Am I dreaming or did ErDOGan stick a finger in Obama's anus?
      Ouch !
    • Reply
      cast235in reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)
      Mikhas, Hold for now MIKHAS.. Just for a spell.
    • Reply
      cast235
      Let's see what's brought up. And why is important.

      Then JUDGE.. Turkey and Erdogan deserve to be listened. This doesn't comes easy.
    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Funny coming from him but it shows that there's a division between turkey and the us....maybe nato as well?
    • Reply
      Hermes
      That should cause a bomb shell in NATO countries but it won't. People do not care if their liberal lbgt governments spent their tax money on cut throat terrorists torturing and slaughtering innocent people all over the world. Sponsoring and commiting war crimes is a serious offence that should land you before a tribunal . And the accusation comes straight from the horse's mouth. Who was in a better position to see what was going on than Erdogan?
    • Reply
      Michael Calvin
      Syria has an audio evidence US-led coalition is supporting Daesh with the strike at Dier-Ez-Or now Turkey has evidence Us is supporting Terrorists. When will the World unite against this new normal
    • Reply
      Jonathan Ferguson
      Ha ha ha... Oh, the hypocrisy! ;)
    • Reply
      energy
      US,Western Countries and Erdogan had created the Daesh altogether to realize Great Middle East Project.
    • Reply
      justnfree
      Would be nice watching them exposing each other!!
    • Reply
      copius
      ErDOGan did a NSA on Obama.
      Obama, go sit in a corner and slap yourself silly.
    • Reply
      Dar...
      "This is the captain speaking. USS Obama is sinking. Would all rats please trample over the women and children to abandon ship. "

      Never, never, never, ever turn your back on a Turk.
