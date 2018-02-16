Register
19:30 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Australian Olympics commentator Jacqui Cooper

    'Very Chinese. They Look the Same': Australian Commentator Is Roasted Over Words

    © Photo: Youtube/Top News 1
    2018 Winter Olympics
    Get short URL
    101

    An Australian commentator has found herself in deep water over careless wording during the aerial skiing event on Thursday night.

    Though apparently commenting on actual jump, Jacqui Cooper, herself a former Olympian, said: 

    "Very Chinese, they all look the same, they're very hard to tell who is who."

    The words  were quickly slammed as "racist" by hordes of netizens, despite the fact that they came straight after the praise that Jacqui gave to skier Yan Ting's performance: "nice jump, double-twisting, double somersault. Not a massive degree of difficulty, really nicely done, great control," she noted.

    After the event finished, Cooper, a reputed skier who holds five world titles, did not hesitate to respond to the controversy, underscoring that she meant the jump and the universal national technique the Chinese sportsmen traditionally exploit. 

    2018 Winter Olympics. Russia's hockey team's group photo session
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament Starts With Russia's Hope for Gold (VIDEO)

    "The Chinese are trained by one coach with one technique; their aim is all to jump the same," Cooper wrote on Twitter.

    The incident prompted a plethora of remarks on the Internet regarding Cooper’s "casual racism," though the majority of netizens seemed to be infuriated not by the poor phrasing as such, but by the commentator failing to remember certain foreign personal names, thus demonstrating her all-time pro-Australian bias. 

    There are voices who chose to defend the former Olympian, though, noting her sporting expertise and dismissing slips of tongues and alike as an irrelevant nuisance. Even more so, since the Australian television network Seven, who are broadcasting the Olympics, also released a statement defending their commentator.

    Others, still, adamantly opposed the idea:

    The most frequent blunders have had so far to do with the spelling and pronunciation of Pyeongchang, the host city of the 2018 Olympics, which is often confused with the capital of North Korea, Pyongyang.

    READ MORE: Russian Skier Spitsov Wins Bronze in Men's 15km Race at Olympics in Pyeongchang

    The confusion has long been there, though, and this is the reason why the city changed the spelling of its name in the run-up to the winter games.

    Related:

    WATCH: Olympic Tourist Dazzled by North Korea's Crashed Spy Submarine
    Olympic Flu? Norovirus Continues to Spread at 2018 Pyeongchang
    Showing the Others How It’s Done: Mexican Olympic Ski Team Has Best Uniforms
    Russians Beat South Koreans 6-5 in Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling
    Tags:
    controversy, jump, champion, skiing, discrimination, racism, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Australia, China, Pyeongchang, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok