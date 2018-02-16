Russian Skier Spitsov Wins Bronze in Men's 15km Race at Olympics in Pyeongchang

Switzerland’s Dario Cologna won a gold medal after covering the distance in 33 minutes 43.9 minutes, followed by Norway’s Simen Hegstad Krueger with 34 minutes 2.2 seconds. Spitsov finished 23 seconds later than the race’s winner.
Earlier, Spitsov took fourth place in the skiathlon at the 2018 Olympics.
Эксклюзив! Денис Спицов благодарит за поддержку и рассказывает, кому посвящает свою медаль. Специально для https://t.co/IQ1VJ4wBy9 pic.twitter.com/tqXctHxY6B— Olympic Russia (@Olympic_Russia) February 16, 2018
Tweet: Denis Spitsov thanks for the support and tells to whom he dedicates his medal.
МОЛНИЯ!— Матч ТВ (@MatchTV) February 16, 2018
Денис Спицов — бронзовый призер Олимпиады-2018!
Поздравляем! pic.twitter.com/GtrdjZfECm
Tweet: Denis Spitsov — bronze medalist of the 2018 Olympics!
Now in the asset of Russian athletes who perform at the Games-2018 in the status of "Olympic athletes from Russia" (OAR), two silver and five bronze medals.
