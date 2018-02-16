Russian Skier Spitsov Wins Bronze in Men's 15km Race at Olympics in Pyeongchang

PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) - Russian skier Denis Spitsov won on Friday a bronze medal in cross-country skiing men's 15km free, bringing the seventh medal to the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) at the Winter Games Olympic in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.

Switzerland’s Dario Cologna won a gold medal after covering the distance in 33 minutes 43.9 minutes, followed by Norway’s Simen Hegstad Krueger with 34 minutes 2.2 seconds. Spitsov finished 23 seconds later than the race’s winner.

Earlier, Spitsov took fourth place in the skiathlon at the 2018 Olympics.

Tweet: Denis Spitsov thanks for the support and tells to whom he dedicates his medal.

​Tweet: Denis Spitsov — bronze medalist of the 2018 Olympics!

Now in the asset of Russian athletes who perform at the Games-2018 in the status of "Olympic athletes from Russia" (OAR), two silver and five bronze medals.