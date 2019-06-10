Register
14:26 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Asteroid

    Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid May Strike Earth in as Little as Three Months

    CC0
    News
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The asteroid, measuring about 131 feet (40 meters) in diameter, is the only celestial body in the European Space Agency's 'Risk List' catalogue said to have a chance of hitting the planet this year.

    An asteroid known as 2006QV89 has a small chance of striking Earth, according to a recent Risk List update by the ESA.

    ESA astronomers say the asteroid could strike our planet on September 9, with the chance of this happening estimated to be about 1 in 7,299. According to the ESA, if its present course continues, the asteroid will pass some 6.85 million km from Earth. NASA classifies 'potentially hazardous asteroids' as those approaching to within about 7.5 million km of our planet, and those whose diameter reaches 460 feet.

    Asteroid
    CC0
    Profit From Doomsday: Lawyers Mull Who To Sue in Case of Asteroid Impact
    2006QV89 already made multiple passes past Earth throughout the 20th century, with close approaches listed starting in the early 1950s, although it was first seen through a telescope only in 2006 by astronomers at the Catalina Sky Observatory in Arizona. If the asteroid does not hit Earth, it will make its next pass near the planet in the year 2032.

    The asteroid is fourth in the ESA's Risk List, with asteroid 2010RF12, a smaller 9 meter-diameter object having the highest estimated risk of striking Earth, listed as 1 in 16. That asteroid will make its next close pass near the planet in 2095.

    The ESA organizes near-Earth objects according to the Palermo Scale, with objects with a figure of less than -2 deemed to indicate no likely consequences for the planet or its inhabitants. On this scale, 2006QV89 has a strike risk of -3.63. 2010RF12, meanwhile, has a risk of -3.26.

    Scientists and engineers from around the world, including NASA and the Russian Academy of Sciences, have been working on a number of programs to detect space hazards, prepare for possible strikes, and even create space-based systems to alter deadly asteroids' paths before impact.

    Asteroid
    CC0
    'This is Not About Hollywood': Earth-Altering Asteroid Strike Threat is REAL, NASA Chief WARNS
    Even small asteroids can pose a threat to human life. In February 2013, a meteorite about the size of a bus exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk in central Russia, leaving about 1,500 injured by the shockwave generated by the explosion, with most of the injuries caused by shattered glass.

    A century earlier, in June 1908, a massive explosion was reported in eastern Siberia, with about 2,220 square km of local forest leveled by a mysterious source later revealed to be an air burst caused by a comet or meteorite. That event was said to have had the equivalent force of the explosion of 10-15 megatons of TNT.

    Related:

    KILLER Asteroid Lays Waste to New York in Simulation Drill
    Profit From Doomsday: Lawyers Mull Who To Sue in Case of Asteroid Impact
    'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Accompanied by Own Moon Set to Whiz by Earth
    Tags:
    danger, risk, strike, asteroid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beaches, Sunshine & Swimsuit-Clad Girls: What Soviet-Era Vacation Looked Like
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse