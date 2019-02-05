Register
22:41 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Asteroid

    WATCH: NASA Developing System to Change Paths of Potentially Dangerous Asteroids

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A team of Johns Hopkins University scientists and engineers are working with NASA to save the Earth from potential asteroid crashes by developing the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which would be able to change the motion of an asteroid in space.

    According to Johns Hopkins University, "DART will be the first ever space mission to demonstrate asteroid deflection by kinetic impactor on a binary asteroid target: the smaller asteroid of Didymos, called Didymos B."

    ​In October 2022, a DART spacecraft will attempt to deliberately crash into the 150-meter Didymos B when the asteroid is within 11 million kilometers of Earth. Didymos B has been classified as a potentially hazardous to the planet. The spacecraft will collide with the asteroid at a speed of 6 kilometers per second.

    "A binary asteroid is the perfect natural laboratory for this test," Tom Statler, program scientist for DART at NASA Headquarters, said in a recent statement. "The fact that Didymos B is in orbit around Didymos A makes it easier to see the results of the impact, and ensures that the experiment doesn't change the orbit of the pair around the sun." A binary asteroid is a system of two asteroids that orbit a common center of mass or each other. 

    Chicxulub Crater, Mexico
    © Photo : Wikipedia
    Incoming! Lunar Study Reveals Big Increase in Major Asteroid Strikes on Earth

    Upon collision, the spacecraft, equipped with a camera and autonomous navigation software, will be able to change the speed of the asteroid "in its orbit around the main body (Didymos) by a fraction of 1 percent."

    "DART would be NASA's first mission to demonstrate what's known as the kinetic impactor technique — striking the asteroid to shift its orbit — to defend against a potential future asteroid impact," Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer at NASA headquarters in Washington, said in a recent statement.

    According to NASA's website, the spacecraft will employ the "NASA Evolutionary Xenon Thruster (NEXT-C) solar electric propulsion system," which uses a solar electric propulsion system to power the aircraft through space.

    "It's very exciting. You are actually doing something for the fate of humanity," Elena Adams, the mission's leader engineer, recently told the Orlando Sentinel.

    Impacts on Earth by asteroids or meteorites (solid pieces of debris from an object like an asteroid) are not just freak phenomena like those portrayed in movies like "Deep Impact" and "Armageddon," though they are obviously not often the apocalyptic scenarios depicted in those films. 

    One artist’s concept of Kuiper Belt object 2014 MU69, the next flyby target for NASA’s New Horizons mission
    NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Alex Parker
    NASA Reveals VIDEO of Probe's Super-Close Flyby of Asteroid on Solar System's Edge

    In February 2013, a meteorite exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk in central Russia. The meteorite, which was estimated to weight 10,000 metric tons, left 1,500 injured, mostly due to glass shattered by the shockwave generated by the explosion.

    In the early hours of Wednesday, an asteroid dubbed by NASA as Asteroid 2013 RV9 is expected to approach Earth. The distance between the asteroid and Earth is expected to be 6,842,740 kilometers, which is a much shorter distance than during the last six times the asteroid swung by Earth in the last 10 years, Sputnik previously reported.

    NASA defines the asteroid as a Near-Earth Object (NEO): "comets and asteroids that have been nudged by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits that allow them to enter the Earth's neighbourhood."

    Related:

    NASA Captures First PHOTOS of 'Apocalypse Asteroid' Bennu That Can Strike Earth
    NASA Finds Massive Anomaly in Antarctica, Sparks Conspiracy Theories
    Russia to Create Backup Manned Vehicle for Moon Flights Without NASA Funding
    NASA Administrator Accepts Roscosmos Invitation to Visit Russia
    NASA Scientist REVEALS Secret Sign That Would Indicate Impending Apocalypse
    Tags:
    technology, asteroid collision, spacecraft, collision, asteroid, NASA, Johns Hopkins University, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse