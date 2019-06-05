Register
21:43 GMT +305 June 2019
    Trinamool Congress party leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee

    BJP Accuses West Bengal Chief Minister of Muslim Appeasement, She Rejects Charge

    © AP Photo / Bikas Das
    Some recent video clips on social media show a visibly furious Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stepping out of her car, instructing officials to note down the names of those chanting Lord Ram slogans, with some of them later being detained. It happened when her convoy passed through an area in West Bengal.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal, has faced sharp criticism by the main opposition party — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — which has accused her of practicing "anti-Hindu" politics in order "to appease Muslims".

    The allegation was levelled in the wake of several BJP supporters being taken into custody on 30 May for raising slogans in the name of Lord Rama, a Hindu god.

    On a previous occasion, she lost her cool upon hearing some people chanting "Jai Shri Ram" (hail lord Ram), allegedly to tease her just as her motorcade passed through those areas. A video appeared on the web showing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee getting out of her car to confront people chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans in the North 24 Parganas district of the state. Mamata can be heard saying in Bengali "These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal".

    ​Claiming that Hindus feel insecure under her government, BJP West Bengal General Secretary Raju Banerjee said: "Mamata getting agitated at Jai Shri Ram chants only vindicates that she is the most communally divisive Chief Minister of India. She with her anti-Hindu propaganda is trying to pit the Hindus against the Muslims. I feel she may be trying to incite communal riots in the whole state".

    Further accusing her of trying to communally polarise the environment in the state, the BJP leader said "She was trying to divide the Hindus and Muslims in West Bengal all through the Parliamentary elections. In her election speeches, you would see in her rallies addressing the Hindu localities, she would chant Hindu god slogans. However, her narrative would completely change when she would address a Muslim gathering".

    READ MORE: Indian Opposition Leader Refuses to Attend Modi Swearing-in Amid BJP Accusations

    Earlier throughout the campaigning of the Indian Parliamentary Elections, the BJP had constantly accused Mamata and her party of indulging in "Muslim appeasement" at the cost of Hindus living in the state.

    The Chief Minister Banerjee though has constantly denied the "anti-Hindu" allegations levelled against her while accusing the BJP of trying to incite communal feelings among the Hindus. She had also termed the people chanting the slogans of being "outsiders who do not belong to Bengal".

    Refuting her claims, the state unit of BJP is now planning to counter the "anti-Hindu" politics of Banerjee. "In one of her statements in Bengali language, she used a proverb which would translate that ‘it would be even okay to get kicked by the Muslims as long as they keep voting for her party'".

    Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results in Ahmedabad, India, May 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Amit Dave
    Indian Elections 2019: As BJP Heads for Landslide, Twitteratti is on Fire
    "Clearly she is deeply engrossed in the politics of Muslim appeasement and would always favour Muslims over Hindus", Raju said, adding: "With her outsider rhetoric too she is trying to create a wall between the local Hindu population of Bengal and the Biharis (people who natively don't belong to Bengal)."

    Recently, newly elected BJP MP from West Bengal Arjun Singh said that he planned to send one million post cards to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with "Jai Shri Ram" written on them. In retaliation, Banjerjee's Trinamool Congress said they would send two million post cards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Jai Hind" (hail India), "Jai Bangla" (hail Bengal), and "Vande Matram" (I bow before the motherland) written on them.

    The BJP, whose presence had been negligent in the state since Indian independence, emerged as the main opposition party in the recently held parliamentary elections winning 18 of the 42 seats. Banerjee's Trinamool Congress won 23, a decline from its previous tally of 34 seats. 

