Indian Opposition Leader Refuses to Attend Modi Swearing-in Amid BJP Accusations

The development came against the backdrop of invitations for the swearing-in ceremony extended to families of 54 Bharatiya Janata Party workers killed during parliamentary elections-related violence in West Bengal state. Prime Minister Modi will take the oath of office and secrecy on 30 May at the Presidential House.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Mamata Banerjee, an opposition leader and chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal, on Wednesday refused to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in after initially agreeing to participate in it as per constitutional propriety.

The reason behind this U-turn, according to Banerjee, is a false report suggesting people were killed in political violence in her state of West Bengal.

Banerjee, the chief of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), has denied the accusation of her party being behind the violence.

"I am seeing media reports that the BJP are claiming 54 people have been murdered in political violence in Bengal. This is completely untrue. There have been no political murders in Bengal. These deaths may have occurred due to personal enmity, family quarrels and other disputes", Banerjee tweeted.

She also announced in an attached image of the tweet: "So, I am sorry Narendra Modi ji, this has compelled me not to attend the ceremony".

The ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy…. "not to score political points", she wrote.

Earlier a statement from the BJP's West Bengal media cell stated: "Families of BJP workers who were murdered in past few months out of the widespread political violence primarily by TMC goons are leaving for Sri Narendra Modi's Oath taking ceremony scheduled tomorrow at Rashtrapati Bhawan (President of India's house)…"

According to Tushar Kanti Ghosh, West Bengal's state secretary of the BJP said: "These families have been invited for the swearing-in as a mark of respect for the sacrifice given by the martyr workers for the cause of the party. The state's results in terms of seats too have matched our expectations. It is courtesy their fight with the AITC goons that we have managed to win 18 seats in the state".

The families of the deceased party workers would be received at the New Delhi railway station, following which there would be a small felicitation for them, informed BJP leader Raju Banerjee from the state.