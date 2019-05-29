Register
20:34 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the official welcome of G20 leaders, guest countries and international organizations by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Hamburg

    Indian Opposition Leader Refuses to Attend Modi Swearing-in Amid BJP Accusations

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The development came against the backdrop of invitations for the swearing-in ceremony extended to families of 54 Bharatiya Janata Party workers killed during parliamentary elections-related violence in West Bengal state. Prime Minister Modi will take the oath of office and secrecy on 30 May at the Presidential House.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Mamata Banerjee, an opposition leader and chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal, on Wednesday refused to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in after initially agreeing to participate in it as per constitutional propriety.    

    The reason behind this U-turn, according to Banerjee, is a false report suggesting people were killed in political violence in her state of West Bengal.

    Banerjee, the chief of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), has denied the accusation of her party being behind the violence.

    "I am seeing media reports that the BJP are claiming 54 people have been murdered in political violence in Bengal. This is completely untrue. There have been no political murders in Bengal. These deaths may have occurred due to personal enmity, family quarrels and other disputes", Banerjee tweeted.

    She also announced in an attached image of the tweet: "So, I am sorry Narendra Modi ji, this has compelled me not to attend the ceremony".

    The ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy…. "not to score political points", she wrote.

    Earlier a statement from the BJP's West Bengal media cell stated: "Families of BJP workers who were murdered in past few months out of the widespread political violence primarily by TMC goons are leaving for Sri Narendra Modi's Oath taking ceremony scheduled tomorrow at Rashtrapati Bhawan (President of India's house)…"

    READ MORE: Rahul Gandhi Supporters Rally on Twitter After Resignation Attempt

    According to Tushar Kanti Ghosh, West Bengal's state secretary of the BJP said: "These families have been invited for the swearing-in as a mark of respect for the sacrifice given by the martyr workers for the cause of the party.  The state's results in terms of seats too have matched our expectations. It is courtesy their fight with the AITC goons that we have managed to win 18 seats in the state".

    The families of the deceased party workers would be received at the New Delhi railway station, following which there would be a small felicitation for them, informed BJP leader Raju Banerjee from the state.  

    Related:

    Bollywood Actress Sparks Row by Claiming India Should Become a 'Hindu Nation'
    Largest Ever Security Deployment for Nat'l Elections Vote Count in India -Report
    Counting of Votes Begins to Decide Fate of India’s PM Modi
    Election Machine Still Active Despite No Voters at Extreme Tip of India – Report
    Tags:
    Election, Narendra Modi, elections, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse