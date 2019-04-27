Register
00:27 GMT +328 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Emperor penguins in Antarctica

    Global Warming: World’s Largest Penguin Species in Antarctic ‘Breeding Failure’

    Wikimedia Commons - Denis Luyten
    News
    Get short URL
    0 15

    An important emperor penguin breeding area in the Antarctic has seen almost no hatchlings since 2016, according to a new study.

    Almost no emperor penguin hatchlings have been recorded at the species' second-largest breeding ground in Antarctica for the past three years, according to the new study, and 2019 data have shown no change in the alarming trend.

    a young girl walks through flood waters near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019, in one of the world's areas most vulnerable to global warming's rising waters
    © AP Photo / Themba Hadebe
    15 Years of Satellite Data Confirm Recent Global Warming Stats

    Released on Wednesday, the new study revealed that since 2016 there have been almost no new births in the area and biologists are struggling to learn why, according to the Associated Press.

    While other emperor penguin breeding sites near Halley Bay — traditionally the second-largest such site on the frozen continent — have shown stable and even rising growth rates, scientists are seeking answers to the collapse, even as annual temperature averages rise in the region.

    Published Wednesday in the journal Antarctic Science, the new study revealed that almost no breeding pairs of the planet's largest penguin species have given birth in an area that has in the past regularly hosted between 15,000-24,000 of the parenting duos.

    "We've never seen a breeding failure on a scale like this in 60 years," observed British Antarctic Survey conservation biology head and study author Phil Trathan, cited by APnews.com.

    "It's unusual to have a complete breeding failure in such a big colony," Trathan added.

    Easily-identifiable by their ovoid black-and-white shape alongside characteristic yellow ears and breast feathers, the emperor penguin is the largest penguin species on Earth and can weigh in at 88 pounds. The animals can live up to 20 years according to the most recent data. Adult breeding pairs incubate eggs — the male handling most of this duty — and raise hatchlings in some of the harshest winter conditions on the planet.

    Antarctic scientists considered the Halley Bay penguin birth site to be a refuge against the effects of global warming due to human-induced climate change; a traditionally cold location "where in the future you expect to always have emperors," according to Trathan, cited by APNews.com.

    Global warming
    CC0
    New Climate Models Predict Earth Will Get Much Hotter, a Lot Sooner

    Although some have suggested that the penguins have simply moved, the likelihood of finding a spot like Halley Bay — uniquely appropriate to incubate and hatch — will be a challenge as temps rise around the Earth.

    "Alternate breeding sites likely will become harder to find," noted marine ecologist and penguin expert David Ainley, cited by APNews.com.

    Related:

    Extinction Rebellion Group Urge for ‘Radical Change’ to Defy Climate Change
    Mountain Park Authorities Claim Climate Change to Unthaw 66 Tons Worth of Feces
    One Nation's Climate Disaster is Another's Gold Rush
    Tags:
    thaw, extinction, endangered species, global warming, climate change, British Antarctic Survey, Earth, Antarctica
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 20 April - 26 April
    This Week in Pictures: 20 April - 26 April
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse