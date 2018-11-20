Washington Post: Trump 'Surrenders' to Saudi Government Over Khashoggi Slaying

The Washington Post, a publication for which slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi wrote, slammed US President Donald Trump's comments earlier Tuesday, saying by surrendering "to this state-ordered murder" by Saudi Arabia, "he is placing personal relationships and commercial interests above American interests."

Tuesday morning, Trump issued a statement on the Khashoggi killing heavily suggesting that no further actions would be taken beyond the 17 Saudi nationals already sanctioned by the US Treasury and that Trump took Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at their word when they vigorously denied "any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder of Mr. Khashoggi."

Trump also commented that the Saudi government spends "a record amount of money" on defense contracts with the US, noting that Russia and China would benefit and Americans would suffer should those contracts be cancelled.

In response, the Post fired back Tuesday afternoon, saying that "President Trump's response to the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is a betrayal of long-established American values of respect for human rights and expectation of trust and honesty in our strategic relationships."

BREAKING: Washington Post publisher says Pres. Trump's solidarity with Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi killing is betrayal of American values and failure of leadership, and calls for president to release evidence if there is reason to doubt CIA's conclusion. https://t.co/FunFIlgFX9 pic.twitter.com/p9lq7fWNk1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 20, 2018

