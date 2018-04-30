Register
13:58 GMT +330 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Business Secretary Sajid Javid leaves Bombay House, Tata Group head office in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2016.

    Who is Sajid Javid? Rich Banker and Token Ethnic Minority Becomes Home Secretary

    © REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui
    News
    Get short URL
    0 03

    After the resignation of Amber Rudd, the Prime Minister has chosen Sajid Javid to replace her as Home Secretary. Sputnik looks at Javid, one of only a tiny handful of ethnic minorities in the upper echelons of the Conservative Party.

    Sajid Javid was the obvious choice to replace Amber Rudd as Home Secretary, coming as he does from a family of immigrants from Pakistan.

    The Windrush scandal, which led to downfall of Rudd on Sunday, April 29, was perceived by many people in Britain as proof that the Conservative Party remained at heart a "nasty party" with a virulent vein of xenophobia and racism at its heart.

    So who better to replace Rudd in one of the top offices of state but a man whose parents came to Britain from Pakistan in the 1960s.

    Windrush was 'Very Personal' for Javid

    Javid himself, in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, said the Windrush episode had been "very personal" because it could have been his family facing a threat of deportation.

    Javid, who was previously the Housing and Communities Secretary, said he was "immediately impacted" when he heard how the children of immigrants from several of Britain's former Caribbean colonies were facing deportation from the UK.

    But who is Javid and why is he a Tory when the majority of Asian MPs and politicians in Britain tend to represent the Labour Party?

    ​His father, Abdul Ghani-Javid, arrived in Britain in 1961, having lost everything after the partition of India in 1947.

    Born in Rochdale, Grew up in Bristol

    Abdul got a job in a cotton mill in Rochdale, near Manchester, which is where Sajid was born in 1969.

    Later his father moved them to Bristol, where he opened a garments shop.

    Young Sajid was the first in the family to go to university — he studied politics and economics at Exeter.

    "This is the root of my conservative beliefs. My mother and father had nothing and, like many people in their adopted country, worked their way up. The abiding lesson was clear to me: don't doubt yourself and don't ever stop trying," Javid said in an interview in 2014.

    After university Javid worked in business and finance and became a Vice President at Chase Manhattan Bank at the tender age of 25.

    He later moved to Deutsche Bank in London and worked on emerging markets.

    Javid is a rich man. He reportedly earned up to £3 million (US$4.1 million) a year during his 20-year banking career and now owns a £4 million (US$5.5 million) home in Fulham, a £3 million (US4.1 million) home in nearby Chelsea and sends his children to private schools.

    His wife, Laura, comes from Bristol and the pair met working in an insurance office.

    Given Safe Seat in 2010

    Javid left his lucrative job as Managing Director at Deutsche Bank in the summer of 2009 and was elected as the Conservative MP for Bromsgrove, an affluent town just south of Birmingham, in the 2010 General Election.

    ​It is a very safe Tory seat and he replaced Julie Kirkbride, who stood down after the parliamentary expenses scandal.

    Javid got his first Cabinet job — Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills — from David Cameron in May 2015 but was moved sideways by Theresa May after the Brexit referendum.

    He was appointed Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government in July 2016, a post which was retitled to include the key Housing portfolio in January this year.

    But he has been targeted by Grenfell Tower campaigners who feel he has done little or nothing to help those who are still awaiting rehousing after last year's tragic fire which claimed 80 lives.

    ​Javid is known to be ambitious and might now be in a position to challenge for Downing Street if the Tories choose to dump May after Brexit in March 2019.

    But he lacks Boris Johnson's charisma and might struggle to reach floating voters.

    For now though he has enough on his hands sorting out the mess Rudd has left behind at the Home Office.

    "After a period of damaging chaos at the Home Office we need a period of calm leadership to reassure the public and to re-establish trust," said David Jamieson, the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner.

    Related:

    British PM May Appoints Sajid Javid as Interior Minister
    Amber Rudd Resigns as UK Home Secretary Amid Migrant/Windrush Scandal
    'Balls' is Veteran Tory MP's One-Word Response to Sputnik Over Amber Rudd
    'No Idea What She's Talking About': Amber Rudd MP Calls for WhatsApp Backdoor
    Tags:
    Home Secretary, bankers, MP, immigrants, Deutsche Bank, UK Home Office, Conservative Party, Sajid Javid, Amber Rudd, Theresa May, Bristol, United Kingdom, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse