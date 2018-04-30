Register
30 April 2018
    Britain's Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in central London, Britain June 27, 2017

    British PM May Appoints Sajid Javid as Interior Minister

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Sajid Javid was regarded to be the main nomenee for the UK Home Secretary's post after Amber Rudd had dramatically resigned amid migrant scandal.

    Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing Street office announced Monday in a statement that Javid was named as the UK's new interior minister. Previously he held the post of Britain's communities minister.

    "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department," the statement reads.

    Lawmaker James Brokenshire will replace Javid as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the UK prime minister's office said in another tweet.

    Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he arrives for the declaration at his constituency in London, Friday, June 9, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski/PA
    UK Media Claims 'Russian Bots' Tried to Influence Election to Support Corbyn
    Javid's appointment comes after British previous Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned amid a major political row over deportation targets for illegal immigrants.

    She was heavily criticized after a leaked internal Home Office memo revealed that the UK did use targets on migrant deportation, despite Rudd telling the Parliament that such targets do not exist.

    Social media users immediately took to Twitter to express their views on the new cabinet member.

    ​The nasty party personified. Too many instances of inhumane, unfair treatment of normal people in this country by this govt — #Windrush is just the latest. Nigh on time for a vote of no confidence in this government. @UKLabour @LibDems @TheGreenParty

