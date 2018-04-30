British PM May Appoints Sajid Javid as Interior Minister

Sajid Javid was regarded to be the main nomenee for the UK Home Secretary's post after Amber Rudd had dramatically resigned amid migrant scandal.

Prime Minister Theresa May's Downing Street office announced Monday in a statement that Javid was named as the UK's new interior minister. Previously he held the post of Britain's communities minister.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department," the statement reads.

Sajid Javid MP @SajidJavid becomes Secretary of State for the @UKHomeOffice — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 30, 2018

Lawmaker James Brokenshire will replace Javid as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the UK prime minister's office said in another tweet.

Javid's appointment comes after British previous Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned amid a major political row over deportation targets for illegal immigrants.

She was heavily criticized after a leaked internal Home Office memo revealed that the UK did use targets on migrant deportation, despite Rudd telling the Parliament that such targets do not exist.

Very sad that Amber is leaving Government. A huge talent that will no doubt be back in Cabinet soon, helping to strengthen our great nation — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 29, 2018

Social media users immediately took to Twitter to express their views on the new cabinet member.

Trying even more to look less racist then. He can't run local governments let alone overseeing the country. Lots of councils facing bankruptcy but yes let's make him Home Secretary. pic.twitter.com/vr8if3DTvc — charlotte dallow (@DallowCharlotte) April 30, 2018

​The nasty party personified. Too many instances of inhumane, unfair treatment of normal people in this country by this govt — #Windrush is just the latest. Nigh on time for a vote of no confidence in this government. @UKLabour @LibDems @TheGreenParty

