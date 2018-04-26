Register
14:17 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    British Home Secretary Amber Rudd delivers her keynote address at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2016.

    Windrush Scandal: Shadow Minister Urges UK Home Secretary to Resign

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    The UK government, particularly the Home Office and Prime Minister Theresa May, have come under immense scrutiny over their involvement in the ongoing Windrush Scandal.

    Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott today called on her in-office counterpart Amber Rudd to resign after she admitted that her department had been setting immigration officers targets to deport illegal immigrants from the UK.

    "When Lord Carrington resigned over the Falklands, he said it was a matter of honour. Isn't it time that the Home Secretary considered her honour and resigned?" Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott said on April 26.

    The home secretary previously denied the use of such targets and a spokesperson for PM May's office later said the prime minister has "full confidence" in Amber Rudd. 

    Abbott’s comments come just a day after the leader of her party, Jeremy Corbyn, also said the home secretary should stand down.

    “The current home secretary inherited a failing policy and made it worse. Isn’t it time she took responsibility and resigned?” leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on April 26 during the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons.

    Amber Rudd has so far shrugged off these calls, but she did admit that she should have realized the Home Office’s “systemic problem” with regard to the Windrush generation sooner.

    READ MORE: Windrush Scandal: Shadow Minister Accuses UK PM Theresa May of Racism

    PM May has also come under fire for her suspected role in the Home Office’s policy and hostility toward the Windrush generation, as she formerly headed the department.

    British troop ship Empire Windrush
    © AP Photo /
    Windrush: Britons Asked to ‘Prove They are Worthy of Citizenship’
    Dawn Butler, Labour’s shadow women and equalities secretary said May could personally be accused of racism, and insisted that action must be taken to settle the immigration status of the Windrush generation.

    The scandal escalated last week after it transpired that migrants from the Caribbean who settled in the UK decades ago were asked to prove right to remain in Britain. The Home Office subsequently issued an apology to the Windrush generation and said they are highly-valued members of society.

    The Windrush generation came to the UK from the Caribbean in the aftermath of World War II after being invited in to help with labor shortages and Britain’s economic turmoil.

    They were dubbed the Windrush generation after to the name of the vessel – the HMT Empire Windrush – which transported the first batch of migrants from the Caribbean to the UK.

    READ MORE: May's Immigration Policy Almost ‘Reminiscent of Nazi Germany' – Ex-UK Official

    Related:

    Windrush: Britons Asked to ‘Prove They are Worthy of Citizenship’
    UK Windrush Scandal: 'Theresa May's Reputation Is On The Line,' Prof. Says
    Windrush Scandal: Shadow Minister Accuses UK PM Theresa May of Racism
    Windrush Scandal: 'Captain May' is Weak and Seems Intent on Going Down
    Tags:
    Immigration, scandal, Windrush Scandal, UK Government, UK Home Office, Amber Rudd, Diane Abbott, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, Caribbean, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse