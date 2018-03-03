Register
23:42 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Malware Infection

    Attention! This Data-Stealing Malware Is Built Into Over 40 Android Smartphones

    CC BY 2.0 / Blogtrepreneur / Malware Infection
    News
    Get short URL
    1120

    The malware, commonly referred to as Triada, has been most seriously infecting dozens of Android models over the past few months, and nobody knows how many more will fall victim.

    Triada, a data-stealing virus which infects the Android operating system dubbed Zygote, according to Doctor Web, a Russia-based security firm, may consequently impact other applications and perform a plethora of malicious operations behind the user’s back.

    The malware has been designed to penetrate a device's firmware while manufacturing, which means,  Doctor Web security experts argue that users "receive their devices already infected from the box."

    READ MORE: OMG! Mutating Malware Mirai Turns IoT Devices Into Proxy Servers

    Russia’s Kaspersky Lab antivirus giant previously labelled the Triada malware as highly advanced and stealthy, performing various malicious activities without alerting the targeted users. According to it, the malware is also considered to be challenging to almost impossible to detect and remove.

    "The complexity of the Triada Trojan's functionality proves the fact that very professional cybercriminals, with a deep understanding of the targeted mobile platform, are behind this malware," Kaspersky Lab researchers said in an earlier report.

    The said malware was first spotted in the China-manufactured Leagoo M9 smartphone, unveiled late last year. The list further included about forty devices, namely Leagoo M5, leagoo M5 Plus, Leagoo M8, Leagoo Z1C, Cherry Mobile Flare S5 and many more.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Malware Targeting Servers of Olympics Roughly Similar to BadRabbit - Report

    Doctor Web researchers said in a blog the Trojan’s penetration into hardware was initially requested by the Leagoo partner, the software developer from Shanghai. Experts, though, have issued a warning that the number of infected smartphones could be higher, that it can be deleted manually or, optionally, through rooting the device.

    Related:

    One-Day Wonder Pill: Japan Greenlights New Cure for Flu Virus
    Code Brown: Diarrhea-Inducing Virus Strikes at Winter Olympics Athletes
    Kaspersky Dilemma: To Point Fingers at Anti-Virus Companies is Unusual – Analyst
    Florida Monkeys to Be Evicted After Study Finds They Carry Lethal Herpes B Virus
    First Sexually Transmitted Zika Virus Case in LA County Confirmed by Officials
    Tags:
    gadgets, infection, malware, virus, smartphones, Android, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok