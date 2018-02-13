Register
17:14 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Telegram messenger. File photo

    Kaspersky Lab: Hackers Used Telegram Vulnerability to Deliver Mining Bots to PCs

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    140

    The vulnerability was used from March 2017, but is now closed. The affected machines were situated in Russia. Kaspersky Lab says it is in line with the recent trend of mining bots.

    Researchers at Kaspersky Lab have detected vulnerability in the app Telegram for Windows OS, which has allowed hackers to covertly install malware on a victim’s computer and gain access to it. According to the lab, the software was later used either to spy on the infected PC or to use its power to mine cryptocurrency.

    READ MORE: Mine It to the Limit! New Malware Turns Android Devices Into Crypto-Slaves

    After installing the malware via a backdoor in Telegram, it acted covertly, receiving commands from the hackers using the Telegram API. Many infected computers were used to mine currencies such as Monero, Zcash, Fantomcoin. Kaspersky researchers say it is possible the backdoor could have been used to infect PC of specific people.

    According to the lab’s data, all infected machines were located in Russia. The vulnerability in the Windows client of the program has now been fixed.

    READ MORE: 'Cyber Hurricane': Millions of Devices Infected in Rapidly Replicating Botnet

    Since the cryptocurrency market began booming, the world has witnessed a rise in the number of viruses that use the resources of infected devices to mine Bitcoin and other digital currencies. One of the recent outbreaks of such viruses was detected in China, where over 7,000 Android devices were infected.

    Related:

    'Cyber Hurricane': Millions of Devices Infected in Rapidly Replicating Botnet
    Kaspersky Dilemma: To Point Fingers at Anti-Virus Companies is Unusual – Analyst
    Virus in PC Optimization Tool CCleaner Leaves 2.3 Million Users Infected
    Red Bugs: US Intel Now ‘Very Much Concerned’ About Russian Anti-Virus Software
    Malware Targeting Servers of Olympics Roughly Similar to BadRabbit - Report
    Porn Malware Discovered in Google Play Game Apps, Some Aimed at Children
    Kaspersky Lab Busts New 'Smartphone Terminator' Malware
    Tags:
    vulnerabilities, spying, malware, botnet, virus, Windows, PC, Telegram, Kaspersky Lab, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok