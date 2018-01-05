Register
21:42 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Tourists ski next to the site of an avalanche at Lavachet Wall in Tignes, France, Tuesday, Feb.14, 2017.

    On the Piste! British Skiers Hit the Bottle Before Heading Downhill

    © AP Photo/ Luca Bruno
    News
    Get short URL
    110

    As sporting challenges go, skiing can often prove to be rather difficult - even more so if you happen to have had a few beers or several glasses of wine before heading downhill. Yet Brits are still more likely to drink while tackling the slopes.

    New research has revealed that British skiers and snowboarders are actually more prone to taking to the slopes under the influence of alcohol than most.

    The study carried out by Direct Line Travel Insurance found Brits consumed an average of 15 units over the course of a single day — equating to six and a half pints or a similar number of wines. A figure that exceeds the NHS recommended weekly adult consumption of 14 units.

    During the course of a week's ski holiday, Brits will probably drink a total of 105 units of alcohol — the equivalent of 53 pints of beer or glasses of wine.

    Now they are being urged not to drink-and-ski as the risk of serious injury to them as well as fellow skiers becomes even greater.

    READ MORE: World's Priciest Bottle of Vodka Found Empty After Being Stolen From Danish Bar

    "There is no doubt that après-ski is a popular element of a winter sports holiday, but Brits who drink alcohol on the slopes should be extremely cautious and consider taking the ski lift or alternative route down," Tom Bishop, head of travel insurance at Direct Line told Sputnik.

    "Whilst alcohol may give them a new-found confidence, the slopes can be highly congested and with slower reaction times drink skiers could put both their own and other skiers' safety at risk.

    "With nearly six million Brits claiming to have witnessed — or worse, been involved in — a drink-skiing accident, we're advising anyone enjoying a winter sports break to indulge in moderation to ensure that they do not wake up with more than just a sore head the next day," he added.

    Drinking remains, however, an integral part of a winter sports holiday for nearly a third (31 percent) of all British skiers, who believe that alcohol on the slopes is a tradition and is key to the experience. 

    Drinkers insist they need alcohol to give them Dutch courage, with over a quarter of them claiming a pint or two on the slopes helps their ability and increases their confidence. 

    Yet drink-skiers are taking a risk as alcohol, in fact, slows coordination, reaction times — and in some cases limits people's inhibitions meaning they might take unnecessary risks and try to ride slopes way beyond their ability level. 

    The study found six in ten (61 percent) of those who drink and ski say consuming alcohol on the slopes is sociable and does not pose any threats or danger to safety.

    Nearly three quarters (69 percent) of drink-skiers justify drinking as they are not looking after a child and therefore don't perceive themselves as putting others at risk. 

    A further 67 percent feel that their drinking behaviors are acceptable because other people are also embracing the après-ski culture.  

    Perhaps a sobering thought though the research also discovered over the course of their skiing and boarding holidays 5.7 million British adults have witnessed or experienced first-hand an incident because of drink-skiing whilst on the slopes.

    Related:

    Winter Olympic Disciplines: Alpine Skiing
    Tags:
    alcohol, drinking, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mesmerizing Blue Lake of Russia's Kazan
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok