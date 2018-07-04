Register
FIFA World Cup 2018, Round of 16, Colombia - England, July 3, Spartak Arena in Moscow

‘Fight Club’: Twitter Reacts to #ENGCOL World Cup Match

England beat Colombia in penalty kicks after a tense World Cup knockout match at Moscow Spartak stadium resulted in a 1-1 draw. The match, which featured an outstanding amount of quarrels and yellow cards, filled Twitter with emotions. As usual.

England captain Harry Kane scored a penalty goal in the 57th minute after Colombia's Sanchez picked Kane up at the back post. More than 30 knuckle-whitening minutes later, Colombia's Yerry Mina scored in the waning moments of the match with a powerful header from a corner. But after that, no team could put the ball in the back of the net again. Only in the penalty shootout could England finally secure the victory, securing its place in the round of eight at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The game was so aggressive that eight yellow cards were given out, most of them during a rather short period in the second half of the game. Colombia got six of the warnings; two went to England.

​The teams argued so intensely that the referee had a really hard time keeping things under control.

​The penalty shootout only ratcheted up viewers' anxieties. Some were afraid even to watch — Colombian coach Jose Pekerman among them.

​Many viewers were shocked that England won through a penalty shootout; England has lost on penalties so many times that many have started saying the team has a "penalty curse."

​Robbie Williams, who performed at the opening of the World Cup, was one of the first to tweet his joy at England's victory.

