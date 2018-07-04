‘Fight Club’: Twitter Reacts to #ENGCOL World Cup Match

England captain Harry Kane scored a penalty goal in the 57th minute after Colombia's Sanchez picked Kane up at the back post. More than 30 knuckle-whitening minutes later, Colombia's Yerry Mina scored in the waning moments of the match with a powerful header from a corner. But after that, no team could put the ball in the back of the net again. Only in the penalty shootout could England finally secure the victory, securing its place in the round of eight at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The game was so aggressive that eight yellow cards were given out, most of them during a rather short period in the second half of the game. Colombia got six of the warnings; two went to England.
The ref with his yellow cards #ENGCOL #EnglandvsColombia pic.twitter.com/PdXanGyMHg— Lauren (@LaurenGirling) 3 июля 2018 г.
Take a drink each time #COL get a yellow card. #ENGCOL. #WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/xjeIDbOjvB— Jamie (@jmehough) 3 июля 2018 г.
the ref right now..#ENGCOL #WorldCup #itscominghome pic.twitter.com/aRwdQeQDgf— mLabz (@themlabz) 3 июля 2018 г.
The teams argued so intensely that the referee had a really hard time keeping things under control.
Ref be like…. #ENGCOL #ENGVSCOL pic.twitter.com/5EoCi1xGrn— Laura Marszall (@LauraMarszall) 3 июля 2018 г.
#ENGCOL Columbia’s next tactic… pic.twitter.com/xND0hl92k2— Vee Doubleyou (@CrystalVixen1) 3 июля 2018 г.
Recap of the first half #COLENG #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/IovizYtCWv— 21 Savić (@Trapazette) 3 июля 2018 г.
Ya’ll this game quickly turned into fight club omfgggggggg #ENGCOL— Michelle Rojas Ortega (@MichElaine99) 3 июля 2018 г.
The penalty shootout only ratcheted up viewers' anxieties. Some were afraid even to watch — Colombian coach Jose Pekerman among them.
Me watching the penalties #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/IJ1MravBl4— limey Grinch (@waynehughesbfg) 3 июля 2018 г.
#ENGCOL so tense even the puppy couldn’t watch #penalties pic.twitter.com/OHRWHXOwLN— Hugo Brown (@hugobrown171) 3 июля 2018 г.
During the penalties #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/t7RS5kCBVo— Lightman (@LightmanBoii) 3 июля 2018 г.
Many viewers were shocked that England won through a penalty shootout; England has lost on penalties so many times that many have started saying the team has a "penalty curse."
England win on penalties #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/pVQJbvJjnE— Frances Tyzack (@angelhanibal) 3 июля 2018 г.
Wait…did we just…win a penalty shootout?! #EnglandvsColombia #ENGCOL #ENGVSCOL pic.twitter.com/UM72qUNUl9— The Man Monkey (@the_man_monkey) 3 июля 2018 г.
Just told my dog #ENG won a penalty shoot-out! #ENGCOL #WorldCup— BermondseyBoy (@BermondseyBoy68) 3 июля 2018 г.
pic.twitter.com/rSv8udMo5T
Robbie Williams, who performed at the opening of the World Cup, was one of the first to tweet his joy at England's victory.
FOOTBALL’S COMING HOME! ⚽️ #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/CgAwl9jD3d— Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) 3 июля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)