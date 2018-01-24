Moscow Metro App to Be Available in Seven Languages by Start of 2018 World Cup

With Moscow playing host to a number of matches in the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to begin in June, the Russian capital's metro administration continues to unveil additional services aimed at making football fans feel more comfortable in the city.

The Moscow Metro mobile app will be translated into five more languages by the beginning of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The service will be supplemented with information on routes related to Moscow's sports facilities, according to Russian media.

In addition to English, the app will be available in French, Spanish, Chinese, German and Portuguese. It will help tourists to lay a route to the Spartak stadium and the Luzhniki Grand Sports Arena in Moscow, where the matches will be held.

The app will also help tourists to find out information about these stadiums, the schedule of upcoming matches and the results of the games.

Additionally, the app will tell them how many bicycles are available for rent, what's been forgotten in the metro, where the nearest souvenir shops are and even where they can charge their mobile phones.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 in, 11 Russian cities, including the capital Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.