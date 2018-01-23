Room for Everyone: Portable Accommodation for 2018 World Cup Guests

Football fans who don’t book a hotel reservation in advance will have an opportunity to try out these new mobile houses, which were showcased by Kazan engineers earlier this month.

With a shortage of spare rooms ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, this alternative will be a brilliant substitution for ordinary housing. Refurnished as a four-star hotel, the mobile caravan can accommodate up to four people. It has a bedroom with a double bed, a living room with a sofa, a kitchen and a bathroom with shower, toilet and sink.

The caravan is powered by solar batteries placed on its roof, and it takes just minutes to set up this portable house and prepare it for guests.