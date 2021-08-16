Register
19:26 GMT16 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, a Typhoon aircraft takes off from RAF, Akrotiri, Cyprus. British air forces for a mission in Iraq. British Tornado and Typhoon aircraft stationed at a U.K. air base in Cyprus are pounding Islamic State targets

    Several UK Defence Firms Soon to Be Acquired by US Companies Amid National Security Concerns

    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias, Pool
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105692/09/1056920932_0:270:5184:3186_1200x675_80_0_0_4bd541d6575c20e1510fa78c0a5e0643.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202108161083627937-several-uk-defence-firms-soon-to-be-acquired-by-us-companies-amid-national-security-concerns/

    Some of the American companies seeking to expand their portfolio have already pledged to respect the arrangements that the British defence firms reached with London prior to the purchase.

    A number of UK companies working in the defence sector have either been bought or are about to be acquired by foreign competitors from the US. Following the sale of the Frazer-Nash Consultancy, working in the sphere of nuclear submarines and weaponry as well as supplying the Royal Navy, to the American KBR aerospace group, two more British firms have wound up on the verge of striking similar deals.

    Namely, US defence company Cobham came close to buying the UK's Ultra Electronics – a Britain-based firm that produces noise control systems, precision control systems, as well as equipment for submarines, intelligence, and communications purposes. Ultra Electronics namely has contracts with the Royal Navy, but since 2005 one-third of the firm's revenue has come from contracts with the US. It has provided support equipment for McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harrier II ground attack jets.

    If the £2.57 ($3.56) billion deal gets approved by at least 75% of the company's shareholders, Ultra Electronics will become a part of Cobham. The latter has pledged to engage with Downing Street in order to agree to the terms of the acquired company's binding agreements. Cobham also vowed to keep already existing jobs in the UK, as well as to keep Ultra's headquarters in the country.

    Another British defence industry company that is about to go under the hammer is Coventry-based Meggitt that supplies components and parts for the Royal Air Force's Typhoon jets. Nearly half of Meggit's revenue comes from contracts with the US. The American company Parker-Hannifin is currently eyeing purchasing Meggit for £6.3 ($8.72) billion, but could be challenged by another US-based firm – TransDigm, which plans to place its own £7 ($9.7) billion bid. Meggitt's shareholders will also have to approve the merger, just like their counterparts in Ultra Electronics.

    A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, 25 April 2018.
    © REUTERS / AXEL SCHMIDT
    China Eyeing Rare Earth Export Restrictions Targeting US Defence Industry, Report Says

    The apparent sell-off of British companies linked to the defence industry has sparked concerns in Downing Street. UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly ordered to start an investigation into the deals on the grounds of them affecting the national security of the country. It is unclear at this time whether London will intervene and thwart any of the two upcoming deals.

    Related:

    ‘So Much Money in It’: US Defense Industry Wins, Afghans Lose Amid Erratic Deployment Plans
    US Spied on Scandinavian Countries, Defence Industries, Report Says
    US Contractor Raytheon Joins Estonian Defense Industry Association
    US Dollar Unreliable as Payment Currency in Defense Industry - Russian Official
    China Eyeing Rare Earth Export Restrictions Targeting US Defence Industry, Report Says
    Tags:
    US, UK, defense industry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse