Register
20:07 GMT30 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Air National Guard soldiers monitor computer screens

    US to Give UK Troops Access to Its Military 'Combat Cloud' to Oppose China

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202107301083494491-us-to-give-uk-troops-access-to-its-military-combat-cloud-to-oppose-china/

    The Pentagon's security network for classified documents became a source of a major leak in 2010, when an Army analyst, Chelsea Manning, transferred thousands of logs and diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange. The documents were subsequently distributed on the Internet.

    The US Department of Defence (DoD) is mulling giving access to its "combat cloud" to UK military members to boost the interoperability of allied forces in a scenario involving a confrontation with China, according to the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General John Hyten.

    Recent war games simulating a US response to an attack on Taiwan by China, were reportedly a the trigger for the change, as the American forces in the drills lost "miserably" and simulated trials showed that the US military could not effectively work with one of its greatest military assets: its own allies.

    "We have to address a classification problem because we are way over-classified. Even if we do that, we still have a problem because we like to label things 'SECRET NOFORN [No Foreign Nationals]'. Then, even our closest allies can't get on to our basic secret system SIPRNet", Hyten stated.

    Although the Pentagon did not declassify all of the information regarding the outcome of the recent war games, Hyten said that a key problem was that the "red team" knocked out the US military's information systems at the onset of the hypothetical conflict. These essential systems are used to relay data and intelligence between US forces and units. The latter ended up amassed in one spot, becoming easy prey to a fictional Chinese military offensive.

    "Without overstating the issue, it failed miserably. An aggressive 'red team' that had been studying the United States for the last 20 years just ran rings around us. They knew exactly what we were going to do before we did it", Hyten said.

    The Pentagon is now overhauling its entire concept of waging war against modern enemies - purportedly in the event of a war with China. US forces will reportedly now be amassing only to land a strike, dissipating immediately after to survive possible enemy assault.

    The US military will also replace military information systems with a "combat cloud", presumably immune to Chinese hacking efforts. This cloud is expected to not only provide American soldiers with combat data, but also do the same for their British allies – via the use of a personal biometrics login.

    A woman delivers a speech as she stands on a chair of the public art project Anything to Say? at the Alexander Square in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 1, 2015. The sculpture of the Italian artist Davide Dormino shows the whistleblowers Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, from right, to honour their courage. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Irish Activist Nominates Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and Chelsea Manning for Nobel Peace Prize

    Despite being "overly classified" and limiting access to allies, the Pentagon network for secret documents became the source of one of the biggest and most embarrassing US data leaks in history. In 2010, a US military intelligence analyst, Chelsea Manning, leaked hundreds of thousands of American war logs from Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as Department of State cables, to WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange. The documents revealed multiple cases that allegedly constitute war crimes and misconduct by member of the US military, as well as laying open extremely sensitive US diplomatic cables.

    Related:

    New Pentagon Arctic Centre Vilifies Russia & China, Proselytises US Agenda, Activist Says
    After China Delivers List of Remedial Demands, Pentagon Chief Says US Wants ‘Stable Relationship’
    Pentagon Reportedly Mulling Cold War-Style Permanent Navy Task Force in Pacific ‘to Counter China’
    Pentagon’s Use of Private Security Contractors Requires Better Oversight - GAO
    Pentagon Chief Visits Hanoi, Manila to Shore Up Defense Relations Amid Stronger Anti-China Push
    Tags:
    US, UK, Pentagon, data, intelligence, access
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse