Pentagon Says Systems Produced By Da Jiang Innovations 'Pose Potential Threats' to National Security

In a Friday statement, the US Department of Defense acknowledged that last month, an audit by the US Department of the Interior cleared DJI drones for government use. "This report was inaccurate and uncoordinated, and its unauthorized release is currently under review by the department," the DoD said.
The Pentagon further noted that a 2018 ban on buying off-the-shelf drones from any manufacturer, not just DJI, is still in place, but that Congress has also added specific bans on Chinese-made products to the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the bill that funds the Pentagon.
However, there remain some cases in which such a purchase might be approved, such as last September, when the US Air Force bought several DJI drones with the specific intent of taking them apart to discover their weaknesses.
