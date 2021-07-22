Russian-Made Systems Downed All Missiles Fired at Syrian Province of Homs

On early Thursday, Syria’s Al-Ikhbariya state-run broadcaster reported that Israel attacked the Al-Qusayr District in Homs from the Lebanese airspace, causing some material damage.
According to Kulit, two Israeli F-16 fighters fired four guided missiles at several facilities in the Homs province.
“All four missiles have been destroyed by the Syrian alert air defense forces that used the Russian-made Buk-M2E air defense systems,” Kulit said.
From time to time, Israel carries out attacks on Syria saying its operations are aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. Damascus condemns such attacks as violations of the Syrian national sovereignty and has repeatedly called on international organizations to denounce them.
