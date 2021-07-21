Videos: Syrian Air Defenses Repel 'Aggression' in Sky Over Homs Governorate, State Media Report

Several videos posted on social media show anti-air missiles streaking toward undefined aerial targets. It's unclear if they are targeting incoming missiles or aircraft overhead.
דיווח על תקיפה ישראלית בחומס,פיצוצים עזים.— Real News IL (@RealNewsIL) July 21, 2021
במקביל הופעלה מערכת ההגנה האוירית בסוריה. #Syria #سوريا pic.twitter.com/KGGlwWKU2O
#Homs this evening. pic.twitter.com/gobwX8Qs0Y— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) July 21, 2021
من تصدي الدفاعات الجوية لعـ ـدوان اسرائيلي في سماء حمص pic.twitter.com/TKOfuZVmxw— 🇵🇸 Ali.ᏴK 🇮🇶 (@Ali_Bk_Hanas) July 21, 2021
According to reports, some of the missiles struck targets near Safita, a city in Tartous Governorate, to the west of Homs. Some reports also said that Shayrat Air Base, which is southeast of Homs, was also a target.
The US also notably launched a large cruise missile strike against Shayrat in April 2017 in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on the town of Khan Shaykhun, in Idlib Governorate, which was later revealed to have been staged by the al-Qaeda-aligned White Helmets group.
Israel has made no comment on the events in Syria. In the past, it has claimed its attacks on Syrian territory are aimed at Iranian personnel and equipment, whom it says are planning to attack Israel.
Thursday's strikes are the second by Israel this week: an air attack on late Monday into early Tuesday struck targets near Aleppo, in northern Syria. Both attacks have come during Eid al-Adha, a week-long family holiday celebrated by Muslims to remember the obedience of Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his son Ishmael because God commanded him to.
