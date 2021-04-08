Register
06:29 GMT08 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    F-35

    Noise Controversy Resumes as First of Long-Awaited F-35 Fighter Jets Handed Over to Denmark

    © CC0 / Ronald Bradshaw
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/12/1080204252_0:0:2049:1152_1200x675_80_0_0_ea3434fc50e751852c397b06ae134949.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202104081082568680-noise-controversy-resumes-as-first-of-long-awaited-f-35-fighter-jets-handed-over-to-denmark/

    While Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen called the procurement of the F-35s a "very important milestone", the debate about the noise pollution from Denmark's costly purchase has fired up anew amid private measurements and data from the Netherlands.

    Denmark's first F-35 has been handed over by the aerospace company Lockheed Martin in a roll-out ceremony in Fort Worth, Texas, signifying the first results of cooperation that started decades ago.

    Denmark signed on to the F-35 fighter jet industrial cooperation agreement way back in 1997.

    "Today is an important, significant day and a very important milestone – for Denmark, the Danish defence, and not least the strong Danish-US partnership. The F-35 is in a league of its own and will benefit Denmark for many years to come", Defence Minister Trine Bramsen said at the ceremony.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Forsvaret (@forsvaret.dk)

    "So it's official. The Danish Armed Forces have entered a new league with the handover of the first of a total of 27 F-35 fighter jets. The Chief of Defence called it 'a significant change for the entire Armed Forces'", the Danish military tweeted.

    ​Dubbed L-001, the jet is one of 27 F-35s scheduled to be delivered to Denmark and upgrade its ageing fleet of F-16s. Remarkably, the first jet will not be heading to Denmark initially, but will be used to train Danish fighter pilots and personnel at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

    Instead, the first group of F-35s are scheduled to arrive in Denmark in 2023, where they will be based at Skrydstrup Air Base.

    Meanwhile, the debate about the noise pollution from Denmark's new procurement has fired up anew amid private measurements and data from the Netherlands, Danish Radio reported. In the Netherlands, systematic noise measurements from 2020 revealed that the F-35s are in fact making more noise than had previously calculated and described.

    Danish fears have been fuelled by local man Morten Andersen who has for more than half a year measured the noise levels from the old F-16s in his garden. His figures by far exceed the authorities' calculations, which he called too optimistic, and "painting in bright colours".

    "The authorities' noise calculation shows that the F-35 will make a maximum noise of 91 dB here with me. But when I can already measure 95 dB from the F-16, then something is completely wrong", Andersen told Danish Radio, adding that he several times measured levels of above 120 dB, which poses a threat to one's hearing.

    "They have to treat us properly, and they don't. I don't think this is fair. All of Denmark gets to benefit from fighter jets, but only a few locals pay the price", he added.

    The F-35s are both heavier and bulkier and were reported to emit more noise than their predecessors, which poses questions to the Danish military.

    The price for the planes themselves runs up to around DKK 20 billion ($3.2 billion). The total lifetime costs for the F-35 programme are estimated to run up to DKK 57 billion ($9.1 billion), making it Denmark's largest ever. It is expected that all the fighter jets will have arrived on Danish soil by 2026.

    Related:

    Hot Air: Costly US F-35 Fighter Jets Miss the Mark, Denmark Finds
    US Wants Denmark to Buy More F-35 Fighter Jets, Bolster Surveillance in Arctic
    Tags:
    noise, F-35, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse