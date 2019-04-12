Register
09:52 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-35

    Noise Annoys: Danes Daunted by Roaring F-35s

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    317

    The noise pollution from F-35s billed as hypermodern is projected to exceed that of the ageing F-16s 15 times and subject hundreds of Danish homes to noise levels comparable with a busy motorway or a rock concert. The government is still pondering its options on how to compensate the victims.

    A total of 618 homes, 15 times as many as today, will be affected by noise from Denmark's new F-35 fighter jets, the Ministry of Defence said.

    Denmark's new fleet of F-35s, which are to replace the F-16s currently in use, will arrive at Skrydstrup air base in South Jutland starting in 2023. When the new air force is finally ready, far more neighbours will be bothered by the noise exceeding limit values, calculations by the Danish Defence Ministry show. The 100 worst-affected homes will have to suffer noise levels of over 100 decibels, which is comparable to a rock concert or a busy motorway.

    By contrast, today's F-16 aircraft only affect 41 homes, which is 15 times fewer, the newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported.

    According to Defence Ministry group managing director Per Pugholm Olsen, 618 homes are "surprisingly many".

    "We knew that the F-35 would be more noisy than the F-16s. But 618 homes are a large number, no doubt about that", Olsen said.

    READ MORE: What's the Noise? Danish Coast to Become Playground for NATO's F-35s

    The calculations were initially to be published last year. However, the delay left many locals frustrated with uncertainty. It is therefore taking a longer time to determine how the affected parties will be compensated by the state, if at all.

    These calculations are decisive for those to be hit hardest, as the aircraft noise may render living there impossible. However, those affected should rather arm themselves with patience, as the compensation scheme for the most vulnerable will only be presented by the Defence Ministry after summer.

    "We are somewhat shocked. It is very different from the noise calculations that we have previously been presented. It has much greater consequences than what was first announced", Agnes Rosenlund, the chairwoman of the local interest organisation Association of Skrydstrup Air Base Neighbours, told Jyllands-Posten.

    Former Foreign Minister and current Socialist People's Party defence spokesman Holger Nielsen minced no words about the F-35 debacle, calling it a "scandal" that people are left to suffer because of a lack of information from the government.

    "These figures are very serious. I do not think that parliament has been properly informed in this case, and we must have some answers now. I'm actually speechless", Holger Nielsen told Jyllands-Posten.

    READ MORE: Danish Defense Ministry Grilled Over Hushing Up F-35 Noise Levels

    Over DKK 16 billion ($2.4 billion) was earmarked for the new fighter jets by the Danish parliament in 2017. However, later it emerged that Defence Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen of the ruling liberal-conservative Venstre Party failed to inform the parliament about the problems with ensuring the initially declared levels.

    The acquisition of 27 F-35 fighter jets is estimated to become the largest-ever state purchase in Denmark's history, with the lifelong costs associated with the aircraft expected reach DKK 66 billion ($10 billion).

    Related:

    Lack of Pilots, Operating Costs May Keep Norway's F-35 Fleet Grounded
    'F-35 is Not Ready to Fly', US Defence Companies 'Buy Politicians' – Journalist
    Tags:
    noise pollution, F-35, Venstre Party, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse