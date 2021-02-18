Defence Ministry Announces Joint Israeli-US Project to Create New Ballistic Missile Shield

The Israeli Defence Ministry announced Thursday that it has started the creation of a next-generation missile defence system, dubbed the Arrow-4. The system is said to be in development in cooperation with the US Missile Defence Agency.
Arrow-4 will be an advanced, innovative interceptor missile with enhanced capabilities. It will address a wide range of evolving threats in the region and will replace the Arrow-2 interceptors over the next decades. 2/2— Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) February 18, 2021
Israel Aerospace Industries, a major Israeli developer and producer of missiles and missile defence systems, including the Arrow series of anti-ballistic missile systems, and the Iron Dome, is listed as the project's prime contractor.
"Arrow-4 will be an advanced, innovative interceptor missile with enhanced capabilities. It will address a wide range of evolving threats in the region and will replace the Arrow-2 interceptors over the next decades," the Israeli MoD says.
IAI confirmed its participation in the project in a tweet, saying it was "excited" to announce the development of the project, and that it "looks forward to bringing the Arrow system into its next generation."
