10:08 GMT08 January 2021
    Missiles lined up in new Iranian underground missile base unveiled Friday, 8 January 2021.

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile Base Near Persian Gulf Coast - Photos, Video

    Middle East
    7142
    The base's unveiling comes amid boiling tensions between the Islamic Republic and the US-Israeli alliance, with Iran blaming Tel Aviv for the November 2020 murder of a top nuclear scientist, and Washington beefing up its military presence in the Middle East following a December rocket on the US Embassy compound in Baghdad.

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has revealed the existence of a new top-secret underground missile base belonging to the IRGC Navy.

    Photos and video of the new base published by Iranian media shows senior officers touring the facility, walking past rows and rows of missiles of various classes and ranges. Footage shows long tunnels wide enough to allow for two-way traffic by mobile, truck-based missile launchers and supply vehicles.

    The IRGC wasn't exactly subtle about who the unveiling of the missile base was meant to send a message to, with the video showing officers walking over flags of the United States and Israel painted on the floor as they entered the base.

    IRGC Commander-in-Chief Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, who was on hand to inaugurate the new facility, said the base is "one of several bases housing the Guards' Navy's strategic missiles," suggesting it would help "boost the country's deterrence power," and protect "the territorial integrity and independence of the country and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution" against any would-be "demons" threatening aggression.

    The commander added that the missiles housed at the base have a range of hundreds of kilometers, and have a high level of accuracy and destructive power, including anti-electronic warfare capabilities. According to Salami, the IRGC's naval missiles are among the best in the world in the fields of coast-to-sea, surface-to-surface, air-to-sea and sea-to-air missile systems.

    Among the missiles seen in the photos and videos truck-based Noor anti-ship cruise missiles, which have an operational range of between 30 and 170 km, depending on the model, and the Qader - a medium-range anti-ship cruise missile with a 300 km range.

    Salami toured the facility with Adm. Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy.

    The location of the new facility was not revealed.

     

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

