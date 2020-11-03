Register
20:59 GMT03 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Mystery Surrounds Possible Photo of US Air Force’s New RQ-180 High-Altitude Stealth Drone

    Lockheed Martin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    123
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080975082_0:74:1204:752_1200x675_80_0_0_0b42533c2ac3a8eca58a5d365b8500f9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202011031080975121-mystery-surrounds-possible-photo-of-us-air-forces-new-rq-180-high-altitude-stealth-drone/

    A photo has emerged purporting to show the US Air Force’s secretive, new high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) stealth drone, the RQ-180, in the skies over southern California. However, since the Pentagon has never admitted the drone exists, it’s hard to say if this is it.

    The mystery began when photographer and actor Rob Kolinsky posted an image on his Instagram account showing a flying-wing-configured aircraft painted in bright white, soaring high over his house last month. Kolinsky asked for a hand in identifying the aircraft, and Aviation Week’s Guy Norris obliged, writing in the outlet earlier this week that the plane was an RQ-180.

    ​Since the story’s publication, Kolinsky has removed the photo from his account.

    HALE aircraft, also called “atmospheric satellites,” are built to loiter at altitudes in excess of 65,000 feet - the bottom of the stratosphere - for days on end. Some, which sport solar panels atop their wings, may never have to land except for maintenance.

    While the Air Force has never admitted the RQ-180 exists, Aviation Week has long been on the trail of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), writing about its existence as early as 2013 and reporting last year the Air Force had at least seven RQ-180s. According to the outlet, the drones fly out of Beale Air Force Base, north of Sacramento, California, and aerial photographs of the base show new hangar construction that could back up those reports.

    However, Kolinsky’s photo was snapped near Edwards AFB, more than 350 miles south of Beale, in the deserts of southern California. Along with Aviation Week, The Drive’s The War Zone has noted it’s possible some RQ-180 operations have been moved to Edwards recently, but that of course remains unconfirmed. 

    Norris did note the RQ-180 has a couple of nicknames around Edwards, including the "Great White Bat" and “Shikaka,” both references to a fictional sacred white bat in the 1995 American comedy film “Ace Ventura 2: When Nature Calls.”

    In fact, The War Zone raises a far more likely explanation: the aircraft photographed isn’t an RQ-180 at all, but rather a P-175 Polecat - another flying-wing UAV that crashed in 2006, supposedly ending the program.

    As War Zone editor Tyler Rogoway explained on Monday, the aircraft is a “dead ringer” for a Polecat, right down to its engine configuration, paint scheme and the Air Force’s willingness to fly the declassified aircraft during the day, when locals like Kolinsky could see and photograph it. Even though the one flyable Polecat crashed, other partial models were known to exist, and it’s possible one or more of them was completed and is now being used in tests.

    Until the Air Force declassifies information about the RQ-180, we can’t be sure, but whatever was spotted over Edwards last month was definitely experimental.

    Related:

    Video: US Navy Super Hornet Jet Crashes During Drill in California, Pilot Survives
    New Photos of US Marine Corps Aircraft Show Extent of Damage Caused by F-35 Collision, Crash Landing
    Photos: 'Retired' F-117 Fighters Caught Taking Off From Nevada Base for First Time in Years
    Tags:
    Drone, photography, Edwards Air Force Base, RQ-180
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse