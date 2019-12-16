Register
22:34 GMT +316 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    US Air Force Tests Autonomous Drone Capable of Staying Aloft For Two Days

    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107759/14/1077591485.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201912161077591678-us-air-force-tests-autonomous-drone-capable-of-staying-aloft-for-two-days/

    A new “high performance” spy drone, dubbed the Ultra Long Endurance Aircraft Platform (Ultra LEAP), was recently tested at the US Air Force’s Edwards Air Force Base in California. Adapted from commercially available parts, the Ultra LEAP stayed aloft for two-and-a-half days without refueling, longer than most of the Pentagon’s spy drone fleet.

    Last week, the USAF tested its newest long-range spy drone, Ultra LEAP, which it describes as "a high-performance, cost-effective, sport-class commercial airframe,” according to a Sunday press release.

    The unmanned aerial vehicle flew for more than two days without refueling, from December 9 through 11 - significantly longer than the previous record, a 34.3-hour flight by an RQ-4 Global Hawk, according to Military.com.

    The longest-flying drones, dubbed “atmospheric satellites,” are experimental craft that have stayed aloft for much longer: four days for Boeing’s Phantom Eye and an incredible, 14-day flight by Airbus’ Zephyr in 2010.

    “Developing a UAS [unmanned aircraft system] with this level of endurance is an incredible achievement for future warfighting and battlefield success,” said Paul Litke, the lead project engineer at the Air Force Research Laboratory's Center for Rapid Innovation (CRI), which developed the drone, according to the service’s release.

    CRI Director Alok Das said the debut flight was “a significant milestone in solving the tyranny of distance problem for ISR [intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance] systems. It will provide immediate benefit to our warfighters while at the same time paving the path for future low-cost, multi-day endurance ISR systems.”

    The release notes that Ultra LEAP is based on off-the-shelf commercial airframe parts and is capable of taking off, flying and landing autonomously. It also carries with it “secure, easy to use navigation employing anti-jam GPS and full global operational access via a satellite-based command and control and high-rate ISR data relay link.”

    The press release is otherwise sparse on the details, including the wingspan, weight, maximum altitude and speed of the unmanned aerial vehicle.

    Breaking Defense noted that comparable “sport-class” commercial airframes can cost anywhere between $20,000 and $140,000 each; however, the outlet couldn’t confirm the name of the company that provided CRI with the Ultra LEAP’s chassis “for security reasons.”

    That’s a big cost-saver compared to the 20-year-old Global Hawk, which can run more than $200 million per aircraft.

    "This way, the US military will save money without sacrificing reliability and maintainability," Litke said.

    Adapting civilian tech for military use is nothing new, of course, but with military hardware becoming ever more complex, expensive and time-consuming to develop, militaries are looking for new ways to modify commercial tech for their own purposes. 

    In October, Norwegian defense firms Kongsberg and Salt Ship Design announced a modular “plug and play” ship capable of filling either military or civilian needs, Sputnik reported. The “Vanguard” is purported to halve the cost of patrol vessels.

    “The baseline warship fitted with Kongsberg systems and sensors is substantially cheaper than other warships,” Frank Tveiten, Kongsberg’s vice president of naval integrated defense systems, told Defense News at the time. “It’s going to rock the market a little bit.”

    Military.com also noted the Air Force is attempting to lessen the prohibitive cost of spy drones, pushing the development of the XQ-58A Valkyrie, a “loyal wingman” drone designed to accompany F-35 and F-22 pilots into battle, which maker Kratos predicts will cost between $2 and $3 million per UAV.

    Related:

    Tech vs Nature: Curious Arowana Fish Jumps From the Water to Catch Drone - Video
    Pentagon Makes Developing 'Three to Five' Anti-Drone Systems 'Top Priority' for 2020
    US Navy Left With Two Global Hawk Spy Drones After Takeoff Mishap Causes Millions in Damage
    Tags:
    commercial use, reconnaissance, surveillance, intelligence, US Air Force, High Altitude, Long Endurance (HALE) UAV the Divine Eagle, UAV
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse