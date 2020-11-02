Russia's Nuclear Defence Capacity 'Guaranteed Excessive', Creator of Major Missiles Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The potential of Russia's strategic nuclear forces is currently guaranteed in excess, Yury Solomonov, the chief designer at Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology, said.

"The strategic nuclear forces must solve the problem of ensuring the national security of the state. This potential is guaranteed to be excessive at the moment", Solomonov told Russia's Natsionalnaya Oborona [National Defence] magazine.

According to the engineer, the development of military equipment should proceed under the principle of "minimum reasonable sufficiency", which, in turn, is defined by its cost-efficiency ratio.

© AP Photo / THOMAS KIENZLE A Pershing II missile is seen on a semi-trailer at the Mutlangen, West Germany, US missile base, as the press was given a chance to inspect the army base May 20, 1987

Commenting on the possible extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between Russia and the United States, Solomonov opined that the non-extension did not amount to greater chances for a new world war.

"The treaty per se does not defuse the situation in terms of potential conflicts. It brings about what is the most important thing in relations between states — the principle of trust", the engineer said.

According to Solomonov, it has repeatedly happened in the history of Russia-US relations that the sides observed the terms of treaties past their formal expiry. Moreover, there are nuclear states which are not bound by any treaties at all, including China, France and the United Kingdom.

Solomonov is the creator of such major ballistic missile systems as Topol, Yars, and Bulava.

New START has been in force since 2011 and is due to expire in February. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on nuclear arms control between the two countries, which own the world's two largest nuclear stockpiles.