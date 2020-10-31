Register
14:52 GMT31 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at the Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, July 30, 2017

    China Set to Turn Its Army Into World's 'Leading Modern Force' by 2027

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    1141
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105601/28/1056012805_0:189:3500:2157_1200x675_80_0_0_7aa565767d0876dd7299dda090a6af06.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202010311080938922-china-set-to-turn-its-army-into-worlds-leading-modern-force-by-2027/

    Late last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for more efforts to continue modernising the country's army, which he stressed is key to China's national rejuvenation.

    Beijing has announced a new goal of turning the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into a full-fledged modern military force by 2027, a decision that was taken at the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee plenum earlier this week.

    The plenum said in a communique that the planned deadline coincides with the centennial of the founding of the PLA, and its further modernisation will be in sync with the strengthening of China's defence capabilities and economic growth.

    The newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP) cited Hong Kong military analyst Song Zhongping as saying that the PLA-related goal could be seen as something that aims to turn the Chinese military into "a leading modern force in the world, one that can be on par with the US Army".

    He was echoed by Junfei Wu, deputy head of the Hong Kong think tank Tianda Institute, who was quoted by the SCMP as claiming that "basically, the target is to build the PLA's capability to match the US Army by 2027, so it can effectively deter interference by the US Army around the Taiwan Strait".

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops perform a flag raising ceremony Sunday, July 30, 2017 for a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA on Aug. 1 at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region
    © AP Photo / Pang Xinglei/Xinhua
    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops perform a flag raising ceremony Sunday, July 30, 2017 for a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA on Aug. 1 at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

     

    Officially, the US follows the One-China policy, which does not recognise Taiwan as an independent entity, but Washington has trade and business ties with the island and supplies weapons to it. Beijing, for its part, sees Taiwan as a Chinese territory that will eventually have to reunify with mainland China.

    The plenum communique came after Chinese President Xi Jinping said late last week that a stronger military could play a significant role in providing "strategic support" for China's national modernisation programme.

    The remarks followed the state-run news agency Xinhua reporting early last year that the PLA had completed a major part of its internal restructuring, drastically slashing its manpower as part of a strategic shift into a modern world-class force.

    Special troops of the Beijing division of the People's Armed Police of China arrive in Russia
    © RIA Novosti . Anton Denisov
    Advanced Weapons Showcase Rapid Military Development at China's PLA Exhibition
    According to Xinhua, the goal of the restructuring was for the military force to become more efficient and flexible in the air, space, and cyberspace.

    Plans to reduce the army component to approximately 50 percent of its former size were announced in the official newspaper of the Chinese military, PLA Daily, in late 2017.

    At the time, the news outlet reported that the military would aim to increase personnel in the PLA Navy and PLA Rocket Force as part of the restructuring. Before that, Cinese President Xi Jinping announced a 300,000-person drawdown in the size of his country’s army.

    Related:

    DF-41 ICBM to Debut at Parade? You Won’t Be Disappointed: PLA
    China’s PLA Suspends Joint Drills, Sends Logistics Units to Fight COVID-19 Outbreak
    Keyboard Warriors: Indians Challenge China on Twitter After PLA's Military Video Goes Viral
    PLA Su-30 Fighter Jets Edge Near Taiwan as US Military Aircraft Flies Through the Island
    Tags:
    growth, defence capabilities, modernization, army, PLA, Xi Jinping, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Party Hard: European Nightlife During Coronavirus Pandemic
    Party Hard: European Nightlife During Coronavirus Pandemic
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse