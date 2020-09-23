Register
    A video snapshot shows a pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command navigates his fighter jet to make a turn in level flight during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on September 17, 2020. Airmen with the aviation brigade fully studied the changes in weather, bird activity, equipment performance and other aspects brought about by seasonal changes, so as to practice the basic skills of aerial combat to the best

    PLA Videos Show Combat Readiness, Not Warmongering

    © Photo : Eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan
    A music video released by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday has gone viral, stoking passion in Chinese netizens, as the PLA soldiers vowed to be ready to fight and safeguard the country if a war breaks out.

    The video, which caters to the domestic audience amid increasing military tensions in the Taiwan Straits and along the China-India border, shows the PLA's readiness for combat, but does not indicate that China is a bellicose country, or is eager to start a war, analysts said on Tuesday.

    The PLA Eastern Theater Command and Southern Theater Command posted the music video titled "If a war breaks out today" on their Sina Weibo accounts on Monday.

    The video shows scenes of PLA soldiers marching in the desert, jungle and mountains, and the PLA Rocket Force launching missiles.

    The song accompanying the video says, "Everyday I'm fully suited up, every minute I'm ready to go", and "I swear to my duty with my life: If a war breaks out, this will be my answer".

    The hashtag "Eastern Theater Command releases inspiring music video" attracted more than 60 million views as of press time Tuesday, with mainstream Chinese media including, the People's Daily, also reposting.

    Sputnik Screenshot
    Photos: Mi-17 Assault Choppers in Chinese PLA Markings Spotted at Russian Factory
    In the comments section of the video, the Eastern Theater Command engaged with Chinese netizens. For instance, one netizen said, "Respect to the People's Army!" And the command responded with, "Motherland and the people, please be rest assured!"

    On Saturday, the PLA Air Force also released a video on its Sina Weibo account, which introduced the H-6K bomber. Reuters said on Monday that it included a scene of H-6 bombers simulating an attack on what appears to be the Andersen Air Force Base on Guam.

    Chinese analysts on military affairs said Chinese citizens are the target audience, and the videos are not meant to send a message to other countries that China is looking to start a war.

    The Chinese people are never bellicose people, Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping told the Global Times on Tuesday.

    "But China is facing growing external pressure, and we are living in a world that is not peaceful, particularly when countries like the US keep provoking China's sovereignty, security and national interests", Song said, noting that this has left China with no choice but to consider self-defence through military means.

    The videos also showed China's military capabilities, and other countries and Taiwan secessionists should not underestimate the PLA's resolve to safeguard the national sovereignty, analysts said.

    This article has been published in cooperation with the Global Times.

