Register
21:02 GMT30 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 30, 2020.

    ‘Long Way Off’: US Space Force Will Launch Humans Into Orbit ‘At Some Point’

    © REUTERS / Joe Skipper
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    314
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1f/1080323715_0:88:3483:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_a01e72986336a256cb518dcde33be00e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009301080625580-long-way-off-us-space-force-will-launch-humans-into-orbit-at-some-point/

    Despite its very futuristic-sounding name, service members of the US Space Force (USSF) perform their roles down here on planet Earth - at least for now, according to a senior officer at US Space Command.

    “At some point, yes, we will be putting humans into space," Maj. Gen. John Shaw, head of the Combined Force Space Component Command at US Space Command, said Tuesday at an event hosted by the US Air Force’s AFWERX innovation program, according to Air Force Magazine. However, he added that it’s still “a long way off,” Military.com reported.

    He later qualified this by noting that the Space Force members sent to the final frontier “may be operating command centers somewhere in the lunar environment or someplace else.”

    For now, however, the roughly 16,000 space warfighters will have to content themselves with trips to Qatar.

    However, before the Pentagon can launch USSF members into space, perhaps it should figure out what they’re going to be called first? For now, USSF service members seem to be called “space warfighters,” at least according to the service’s “Spacepower” doctrine capstone publication released last month.

    US President Donald Trump created the Space Force late last year as part of the Department of the Air Force, and he has said the Pentagon needs the specialized service because of the increasing militarization of space by Russia and China. Accordingly, USSF capabilities have focused on ground-based weapons that disrupt enemy satellite communications and on securing the US’ various satellite networks from jamming and disruption by adversaries.

    However, as Sputnik has reported, the US militarized space decades ago as part of its all-encompassing competition with the Soviet Union and its allied socialist nations. This included developing anti-satellite (ASAT) missiles, detonating nuclear weapons in space and even building inspector satellites and test-firing particle beams in space. By comparison, China only tested an ASAT missile in 2007 and Russia earlier this year. India has also tested an ASAT missile, in 2019.

    The US civilian space agency, NASA, is also working on returning Americans to space and the moon, as well as sending them beyond. Between 2011 and May 2020, US astronauts en route to the International Space Station had to travel to Russia and hitch a ride on a Russian rocket. On May 30, private firm SpaceX launched two astronauts in a Crew Dragon capsule mounted atop a Falcon 9 rocket, both of which are built by the company.

    Earlier this month, NASA and defense contractor Northrop Grumman successfully tested the rocket engine on a booster rocket for the Space Launch System. The rocket assembly will lift craft for the manned moon missions of the Artemis program, the first unmanned mission of which is expected to launch late next year.

    Related:

    Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to Hit Rocket Recycling Record by Launching New Shepard for Seventh Time
    US Adds 300 Service Members to ‘Space Force’ With Virtual ‘Swearing In’ Hosted by Chief
    Space Alien Was Shot Dead Near US Military Base in 1978, Claims Former US Air Force Major
    Tags:
    lunar base, Space, Servicemembers, orbit, US Space Force (USSF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse