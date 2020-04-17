Register
18:52 GMT17 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Counter Communications System (CCS) Block 10.2

    US Building Ground-Based Network of Offensive Weapons to Jam Russian Satellites – Report

    © Photo : U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    617
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107862/69/1078626955_0:350:2366:1680_1200x675_80_0_0_2c809b5b9a7084b6430905d7b619ba48.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004171079003888-us-building-ground-based-network-of-offensive-weapons-to-jam-russian-satellites--report/

    The Space Force, the newest branch of the US military, has requested over $15.3 billion in funding for operations, equipment and satellite equipment for fiscal year 2021.

    Over the next seven years, the US Space Force is looking to amass dozens of ground-based weapons systems capable of jamming Russian or Chinese communication satellites en masse, Bloomberg has reported, citing military sources.

    The arsenal is expected to consist of Counter Communications System (CCS) ground-based satellite communications jamming units, with 16 of these already delivered and 28 more on the way. This system is an upgrade of jamming weapon first introduced in the US Air Force in 2004, and has undergone several new iterations, including additional frequency bands and technology refreshes.

    In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc., the defence contractor making the CCS, is also said to be putting the finishing touches on a new piece of equipment called the Meadowland, the next iteration of the CSS, with that system expected to be shrunken down in size, and to feature open architecture software. Meadowland is expected to be ready by 2021, and Space Force expects to get its hands on four of the systems by late 2022, with as many as 28 more expected to be purchased between 2023 and 2027.

    Offensive Defence

    Lt. Col Stephen Brogan, a combat systems unit head at the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base, boasts that Meadowland’s software architecture will allow the system to “go after more satellites, using more techniques as they are developed.”

    He also insists that the weapons were the only equipment the Space Force has to date that’s “offensive in nature,” with its interference reversible.

    In a statement to Bloomberg, the Air Force indicated that jamming using these systems could prevent the enemy from accomplishing “command and control, early warning and propaganda” across “multiple frequency bands.” It’s not clear what the Air Force means by “propaganda,” although it can be speculated that it means Russian or Chinese foreign-language media broadcasting information which may not line up with the US narrative of events.

    Emphasizing its own peace-loving nature, the Space Force has instead repeatedly accused Russia of weaponizing space and threatening US space capabilities, giving America the right to ‘self-defence.’

    On Wednesday, US Space Command claimed that Russia tested a direct-ascent satellite-killing weapon, serving as “another example” that the threats to US and allied space systems were “real, serious and growing.” The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the claims on Friday, suggesting the reports are a US attempt to “divert global attention from real threats in outer space and to justify the steps” America itself was “taking to deploy weapons in space.” In recent months, Moscow has repeatedly warned about the implicit dangers of the militarization of space.

    According to Pentagon intelligence estimates, Russia and China have about 40 and 30 communications satellites at their disposal, respectively, with the satellites divvied up between civil, commercial and military operators.

    Russia’s military is by all indications fully aware of the threat of the US’s offensive anti-satellite capabilities. In February, Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko announced that Russia would create systems to protect its military satellites from external interference in the state armament programme running through 2027.

    The Space Force’s deployment of its new weapons comes on the heels of an assessment by the US National Air and Space Intelligence Center earlier this year warning that Russian and Chinese activities in space have put US space assets at risk and serve to “challenge US superiority,” including through the use of jamming, anti-satellite missiles, laser energy-based and satellite-based attacks.

    Related:

    Norway Claims 'Electronic Proof' of Russian GPS Jamming During NATO Drills
    Pentagon Claims Iran Uses GPS Jamming in the Gulf So It Can Lure and Seize Foreign Ships – Report
    US Navy GPS Jamming Drills in Carribean Could Blind Civilian Air Navigation - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman runs with a dog through a field of buttercups near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip, 14 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 April
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse