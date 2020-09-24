Register
05:25 GMT24 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soldiers from the Swedish Armed Forces prepare a Blackhawk helicopter at Hagshult Airbase, about 240 km North-East of Malmo, Sweden.

    Finland, Sweden, Norway Sign New Defence Agreement in 'Signal to Russia'

    © AFP 2020 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009241080556182-finland-sweden-norway-sign-new-defence-agreement-in-signal-to-russia/

    The goal of the new agreement, dubbed a “milestone in Nordic defence co-operation” is to increase rapport between the Nordic countries in an era of superpower struggle.

    Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen, Norwegian Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen and Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hulquist have gathered in Porsangmoen in Finnmark County, in Northern Norway, home to the Porsanger garrison, to sign a new military cooperation agreement.

    The goal of the agreement is to boost defence cooperation in the High North, not least through joint defence exercises.

    Norwegian Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen also emphasised plans to create a joint committee to discuss the security situation and defence policy issues in the north.

    “We have come to a common recognition that the next possible crisis will affect not only one country, but all the Nordic countries. Therefore it is important that we are able to cooperate on many levels”, he told national broadcaster NRK, calling the agreement is a “milestone in Nordic defence co-operation”.

    The countries are already linked through the Nordic defence co-operation NORDEFCO, which also includes Denmark and Iceland. The aim of the new agreement is to enable better coordination of current and future military operations plans.

    “Making it clear that we cooperate with our neighbours is an important part of both the deterrence and our defence strategy. Especially at a time of an ongoing great power rivalry, when it is difficult to be a small country,” Bakke-Jensen continued.

    Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist minced no words when he said that the agreement sends a clear signal to Russia in the east, from which he sees a clear threat.

    “We live in an era when the Russian side has invested a lot in military troops and equipment. At the same time, certain forces also exhibit operational behaviour that is in line with what common was during the Cold War,” Hultqvist told NRK.

    The Finnish Minister of Defence, Antti Kaikkonen, called Sweden and Norway “natural partners for Finland”.

    Hultqvist emphasised that the agreement will ensure that the countries are better prepared to help each other in a conflict. Still, he rejected the idea that this is a step closer toward NATO for the historically non-aligned Sweden.

    However, the agreement also sparked criticism from former Norwegian Chief of Defence Sverre Diesen. He argued that the current defence concept is logically flawed, which renders the agreement helpless against a possible threat.

    “To create a conflict situation that will trigger Allied reinforcements with the help of ground forces in Finnmark, the forces must be so large and located so far forward in Finnmark, that it is in direct conflict with our own security policy goals for a limited low-tension military footprint in Finnmark, which is completely illogical,” Diesen said.

    The Fictitious “Russian Threat”

    In August, Sweden initiated “high readiness action” in the Baltic Sea area in what Defence Minister Hultqvist also described as a signal to Russia, despite the fact that Sweden's own military estimated the chances of an attack against the country as “low”.

    Formally non-aligned Sweden regularly carries out drills with its NATO partners, including exercises in Eastern Europe along Russia’s western borders. The so-called “Russian threat” has been repeatedly used to justify the ongoing military build-up that includes the re-militarisation of the strategic Island of Gotland and a spike in military spending.

    Bilateral Russian-Norwegian relations, while traditionally good, have in recent years been marred by reciprocal espionage charges, mutual distrust and military build-ups.

    The Nordic Countries' Military Forces

    Norway's military force in peace time numbers around 23,250 personnel, including military and civilian staff, and around 63,250 in total with the current military personnel, conscripts and the Norwegian Home Guard in full mobilisation.

    The Swedish armed forces number 22,500 active personnel plus some 35,000 reservists.

    The Finnish armed forces has an active personnel of some 8,000 staff and 25,000 conscripts, but boasts 900,000 reserve personnel.

    Related:

    Sweden Revamps 'World's Largest Underground Navy Base' for 'Fear of Powerful Russian Weapons'
    Swedish Report Suggests 2014 'Russian Sub' Gaffe Was Milked for Defence Allotments
    Sub Intelligence: 'Russian Submarine' From 2014 Turned Out to Be Faulty Weather Buoy – Swedish Media
    Swedish Minister's Claims of 'Russian Troll Attacks' Turn Out to Be 'Ordinary Swedish Grandmother'
    Nuclear Submarines, Radars, War Games: How NATO Militarising Norway Over Alleged 'Russian Threat'
    Tags:
    joint drills, military cooperation, Scandinavia, Norway, Finland, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse