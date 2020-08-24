Register
19:08 GMT24 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Grom drone at the ARMY-2020 expo outside Moscow.

    ARMY-2020: Developers Reveal Mission, Capabilities of Three Brand New Russian Drones

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kalinkov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/18/1080266291_0:204:2711:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_fa2b6a3c7eafb1909c61d09edcd723be.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008241080266320-army-2020-developers-reveal-mission-capabilities-of-three-brand-new-russian-drones/

    Several new Russian drone designs were presented at the ongoing ARMY-2020 arms expo outside Moscow this week.

    Developers have shared new details about the capabilities and purpose of several brand new Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designs, including the ‘Grom’ (‘Thunder’) and the Helios, created by unmanned aerial systems developer Kronstadt Group.

    The Grom, which made its debut at ARMY-2020, is designed to provide support for the Sukhoi Su-35 and Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets, Nikolai Dolzhnekov, general designer at Kronstadt Group, told Sputnik.

    The UAV weighs about 7 tonnes, and has a 500 kg payload, with its main mission being to help keep pilots and their aircraft safe by providing support in the destruction of enemy air defences, and in carrying out other combat operations.

    “Even today, the Defence Ministry understands that drones of this type should enter into service with the Aerospace Forces en masse,” Dolzhnekov said.

    The Grom drone featured at the ARMY-2020 arms expo outside Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
    The Grom drone featured at the ARMY-2020 arms expo outside Moscow.

    Russian developers aren’t the only ones working on UAVs to serve as autonomous teammates for manned aircraft in combat operations. The United States, the United Kingdom and other countries are known to be working on pairing fighter jets with swarms of drones to carry out coordinated combat missions, with the technology expected to appear either with sixth-generation fighter jets or upgraded fifth-gen aircraft.

    Another Russian drone making its debut at ARMY-2020 is the Helios, its name a reference to the Greek sun god. This drone is equipped to handle radar surveillance and assist in guidance.

    “The Helios is a five-tonne radar surveillance and guidance drone. When used as a radar, it will most likely be fitted with part of the radar station used in the Beriev A-100 ‘Premier’ [early warning and control aircraft],” Dolzhnekov explained.
    Mockup of Helios drone.
    © Photo : Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade
    Mockup of Helios drone.

    The chief designer said that while the defence ministry has not signed a contract for the delivery of the Helios to the military, the command of both the Aerospace Forces and of Russian naval aviation have expressed great interest in the prospective UAV.

    Maj. Gen. Andrei Goncharov, chief of the Main Directorate of Research Activities and Technological Support of Advanced Technologies with the Russian Defence Ministry, says the Helios features improved capabilities compared to its predecessors, including in terms of increased range and flight time. The officer said that as was the case with the Orion, another UAV by Kronstadt Group, the Helios features the widespread use of composite materials.

    Kronstadt Group is also working on another drone platform, the Sirius, a two-tonne upgrade of the Orion, with plans to build a flight-capable demonstrator by 2021. The Sirius is expected to have a satellite communications complex aboard, allowing it to be operated “at almost unlimited range,” according to Dolzhnekov, and will have capabilities for use in both reconnaissance and combat missions.

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Galperin
    Orion-E Drone Model

    Kronstadt isn’t the only Russian company developing new drones. Alexander Smirnov, general director of the Splav, the Russian rocket artillery and missile maker, told reporters at ARMY-2020 that its engineers are carrying out field testing an artillery projectile which can launch a small drone.

    Meanwhile, ZALA Aero, an Izhevsk-based UAV developer and subsidiary of Kalashnikov Concern, presented its own unique drone complex at ARMY-2020. The drone, known as the ZALA 421-16EV, features a tiltrotor design enabling for vertical take-off and landing.

    The platform is said to be ideal for missions including surveillance and aerial photography in difficult-to-reach areas, as it doesn’t require a runway. The drone is said to have a cruising speed of up to 110 km/h, an airborne time of 2 hours, an onboard computer for the recording and streaming of multiple channels of Full HD video, and automatic target tracking, along with an encrypted hard drive.

    Together with the prospective drones presented at ARMY-2020, Russia has several other drones under development, including the 6-tonne Altius-U reconnaissance drone, and the stealthy 20+ tonne flying wing Okhotnik (‘Hunter’), which is believed to have a weapons payload of up to 2.8 tonnes. Flight testing of both drones began last year.

    Related:

    Saudi-Led Coalition Says Intercepts Houthi Drone, Missile in Yemen
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    S Korea Seeks Cooperation With Russia on Fifth-Generation Jets, Drones, Space - Attache
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse