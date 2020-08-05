Register
21:23 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Android Apps Launcher Mobile Phone

    US Intel Agency Urges Military Personnel to Turn Off Cellphone Location Data Over Security Concerns

    Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107798/02/1077980258_0:73:1920:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_e42c9324e5f69bc5aef8b45687b1134d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008051080078231-us-intel-agency-urges-military-personnel-to-turn-off-cellphone-location-data-over-security-concerns/

    The US National Security Agency (NSA) issued new guidance on Tuesday advising military and intelligence-community personnel to turn off location-sharing services on their cellphones to prevent security breaches.

    “Location data can be extremely valuable and must be protected. It can reveal details about the number of users in a location, user and supply movements, daily routines (user and organizational), and can expose otherwise unknown associations between users and locations,” the NSA bulletin warned.

    In the alert, the NSA also noted that even if cellular service is turned off for a mobile device, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth can still be used to identify a user’s location. Tech companies can then sell parts of that data to marketers, advertisers or other customers.

    “Inconspicuous equipment (e.g., wireless sniffers) can determine signal strength and calculate location, even when the user is not actively using the wireless services. Even if all wireless radios are disabled, numerous sensors on the device provide sufficient data to calculate location,” the agency said.

    The agency also warned that other gadgets that connect to the internet, including fitness trackers, smart watches, some medical devices and other household smart devices, could be susceptible to security breaches and may reveal sensitive location data.

    “While there are countless benefits to using mobile devices, location data exposure can be a risk to users,” Neal Ziring, technical director for cybersecurity at the NSA, said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. 

    “NSA publishes technical and threat analyses based on our authorities and customer needs. As connected mobile devices continue to expand into more networks, we’ve received more queries from our national security customers about using them securely.”

    The warning comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing grow over the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok, with US President Donald Trump last week saying he plans to ban the app from the US over concerns that China may be using it to collect data on American citizens and businesses.

    Most recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Wednesday that the Land of the Free wants to “see untrusted Chinese apps removed from app stores,” noting that apps TikTok and messenger platform WeChat post significant threats to Americans’ personal data.

    Microsoft on Sunday revealed that it is in talks to buy some operations of TikTok. Trump this week said he would allow an American company like Microsoft to buy the app, with the caveat that the US Treasury would get a “very large percentage” of the selling price.

    "Whether it's Microsoft or somebody else, or if it's the Chinese - what the price is, the United States could - should get a very large percentage of that price. Because we're making it possible," he said, CNN reported.

    Related:

    US Researchers Reportedly Spied on Russian Defence Officials Using Marketing Data From Cell Phones
    US Military to Begin Building Prototype 5G Cell Phone Network in July - Pentagon
    New Russian Drones Track Targets by Cell Phone Signal - Report
    Trump Denies Reports That He Uses Personal Cell Phone for Calls Despite 'Security Warnings'
    Israeli Response to Coronavirus: Keeping Tabs on Cell Phones
    Tags:
    NSA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse