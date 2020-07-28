Register
20:10 GMT28 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    China's Proposed New Assault Carrier May Launch Drones From Electromagnetic Catapult

    Sina Weibo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107855/10/1078551055_0:254:2049:1406_1200x675_80_0_0_2650d182ebc7635622ee2deeb79a7f38.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007281080003589-chinas-proposed-new-assault-carrier-may-launch-drones-from-electromagnetic-catapult/

    New details have emerged in Chinese media about the proposed Type 076 landing helicopter dock (LHD), a unique variant of that type of warship that would combine a helicopter carrier, a catapult aircraft launching system and a docking area for amphibious landing craft. Sputnik was among the first to report on the new warship.

    On Thursday, Sputnik reported on the leaking of documents online pointing to a new type of warship, which military observers had begun calling the Type 076 LHD.

    A request for proposals (RFP) dated July 19 sought ideas for an amphibious assault ship with an electromagnetic launch system (EMALS), advanced arresting wires, massive electrical power generation from a gas turbine engine and capacity to fly unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

    According to the Beijing-based Global Times, the requests came from the 708 Institute, a design bureau for China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), but the design work has not yet been approved by People’s Liberation Army (PLA) leadership. No formal statement about the Type 076 has been made.

    The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday the Type 076 would likely measure 40,000 tons’ displacement, making it slightly bigger than the Type 075 LHD the PLA Navy has already built two of, and on which the Type 076 will likely be based. This would also make it slightly smaller than the US Navy’s LHAs (its designation for LHDs) of the Wasp-class and America-class, which weigh in at 45,000 tons each.

    The Type 076 would likely carry at least 30 helicopters, alongside hovercraft and the land equipment needed by its contingent of hundreds of marines, the SCMP said, meaning its primary role would still be that of an LHD, with its fixed-wing aircraft serving in a supplemental role.

    Based on some of these new descriptions, some better mockup graphics have appeared on Sina Weibo. Earlier attempts showed an angled landing area that didn’t interfere with the EMALS path, but now they are shown in a linear arrangement. Moreover, now the mockup is situated next to the Type 075, showing the similarities and differences.

    ​Naval commentator Li Jie told the SCMP that rather than preparing for a potential marine assault on Taiwan, the Type 076 would likely “focus on the high seas when China is facing territorial challenges from rival claimants in the region,” with an example being the slew of islands that sit just off the coast over which China has contested sovereignty with several other nations, but especially in the South China Sea.

    This would fit with previous speculation from The Drive that even if they’re unarmed, carrier-based stealth UAVs could be used to dramatically extend and amplify the effectiveness of China’s long-range missile arsenal. With a catapult, though, an armed drone also becomes a viable option.

    However, Li cautioned that the key feature of the Type 076, its EMALS catapult, can really only begin its full development once it becomes a “mature technology” through the construction and testing of the Type 002 aircraft carrier’s Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (CATOBAR) system, which features three EMALS catapults. The new design, China’s first carrier class to use the CATOBAR system instead of having a bow ramp, is expected to be launched next year. Sputnik reported recently that the first two ships of the class have begun their final assembly process in Shanghai.

    Beijing-based military analyst Zhou Chenming told the SCMP the Type 076 faced special challenges because of the wide array of responsibilities it could be asked to fill on the battlefield.

    “Unlike aircraft carriers that can focus on sea and air defense and combats, the amphibious ships also need to take care of battles on land,” Zhou said. “How to operate the electromagnetic catapult technology, as well as the need for combat on sea, air and land, makes this a complicated and challenging job.”

    The US Navy’s Ford-class carriers are currently the only ships to operate an EMALS system, and have done so with considerable difficulty. The electromagnetic system for launching aircraft off the front of the ship and into the sky replaced an older, more proven, steam-based system, but when operating correctly, EMALS can launch aircraft much faster.

    By Morgan Artyukhina

    Related:

    ‘Forced to Take Countermeasures:’ Beijing Practices Airstrikes on Ships as US Carriers Drill Nearby
    China May Be Building Completely New Kind of Aircraft Carrier, Reports Suggest
    Iran Reportedly Takes Mock-Up of US Carrier for Stroll in Strait of Hormuz Ahead of Possible Drills
    Tags:
    Chinese media, UCAV, Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), China, helicopter carrier
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse