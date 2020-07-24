Register
10:38 GMT24 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Su-35 jet during Gunsmith's Day celebrations in Izhevsk.

    Jakarta Remains Committed to Russian Su-35 Deal Despite Threat of US Sanctions, Diplomat Says

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107692/28/1076922812_0:160:3071:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_d5467e509676036eb0cf59762ed29a3e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007241079973609-jakarta-remains-committed-to-russian-su-35-deal-despite-threat-of-us-sanctions-diplomat-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesia is still committed to a 2018 deal over the purchase of Russian-made Su-35 military jets, despite the threat of US sanctions, the country’s ambassador in Moscow, Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi, said in an interview.

    "It is still going on," Supriyadi said when asked about the status of the deal.

    Supriyadi said that as an independent country, Indonesia has the right to purchase defence equipment from whoever it chooses.

    "We understand there is some concern from a certain country, but we are an independent country. We have military equipment bought from many countries. We can get it from the US, from Europe, but also from Russia. It is up to us to decide," the ambassador remarked.

    According to the $1.1 billion deal, Russia will deliver 11 Su-35 fighters to Indonesia, and the ambassador said that Jakarta has not walked away from the agreement.

    The Bloomberg news agency, citing sources in the Trump administration, said this past March that the threat of US sanctions had forced Indonesia to abandon the deal. Despite these claims, the ambassador said that the deal was still in force.

    On Purchase of More Russian Mi-17 Helicopters

    The Indonesian Ministry of Defence is currently weighing up the possibility of purchasing additional Russian-made Mi-17 military helicopters, the country’s ambassador in Moscow stated.

    "The Indonesian armed forces also utilize 12 Russian Mi-17B5 and 5 Mi-35 helicopters. A proposal for the further purchase of Mi-17B5 helicopters is currently in process at the Indonesian Ministry of Defence," the ambassador said.

    Both Jakarta and Moscow are also working to fulfil a 2019 deal for the delivery of Russian-made tanks to Indonesia, Supriyadi said.

    "In 2019, a contract was concluded for 43 BMP-3F and BT-3F tanks. The value of the contract is $175 million. The process of implementing the contract is ongoing," the ambassador commented.

    Indonesian Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto visited Moscow for the rescheduled Victory Parade, which was held on June 24, to commemorate the triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.

    During his visit, Subianto held talks with Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin, with both parties discussing the potential for Indonesian troops to receive training in Russia, the ambassador said.

    "The minister of defence made it very clear when he met with the [Russian] deputy defence minister on June 23, just one day before the parade, that he supports sending military personnel for training and education in Russia," the ambassador said.

    In February, Supriyadi said that proposals were ongoing for Indonesian senior military personnel to travel to Russia for training before the end of the year, although these plans have since been disrupted by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

    On First Indonesian Nuclear Plant

    A detailed proposal produced by the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom for the construction of Indonesia’s first nuclear power plant is currently being examined by officials in Jakarta, the Indonesian ambassador to Russia, Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi, told Sputnik in an interview.

    "Rosatom already drafted a proposal in detail about the establishment of the first nuclear power plant in Indonesia. And we sent it already … because it will be dealt with by different ministries in Indonesia," the ambassador said.

    The Indonesian province of West Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo, has been proposed as the potential site for the nuclear power plant, the ambassador added.

    "There is at least one province, West Kalimantan, which is ready to host the first plant. The governor already mentioned that they are ready to have the first [nuclear power] plant in Indonesia," Supriyadi remarked.

    At this stage, discussions between Rosatom and officials in Jakarta are still ongoing, despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic, the ambassador added.

    "There are some handicaps due to the coronavirus, so any personal meetings are not possible until the pandemic ends. But the process is continuing," Supriyadi stated.

    Tags:
    Mi-17, Su-35, deal, ambassador, Russia, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020.
    Elbow Bump or 'Chicken Dance'? Politicians Defy Coronavirus By Opting For Alternative Salute Option
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse