Nepal, Russia Working Out Payment Options for Mi-17 Helicopters - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nepal is working with Russia on payment options for Mi-17 helicopters, as dollar transactions have been made difficult by US sanctions against Russia, Nepal's Ambassador to Russia Rishi Ram Ghimire stated.

"There is a problem of payment because of sanctions imposed by the US and European countries, so there is [an issue of] how to send that money to Russia", the ambassador said. "The officials of the Russian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Foreign Ministry officials of Nepal, they met, and they are discussing the issue", he noted.

The payment in dollars could be made through China or India, the diplomat added.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich Mi-17B-5 helicopter performs a demonstration flight

"We don't transact in rubles, and Russia also did not recognize our money", Ghimire said, when asked if the payment could be made in national currencies.

As a mountainous country, Nepal is interested in helicopters as means of transportation, he said.

According to the diplomat, Nepal's Defense Minister Ishwar Pokhrel will be in Moscow from 21-23 April for a security conference. An appointment with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has been requested and the payment for helicopters can be discussed among other issues.