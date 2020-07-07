Pentagon to Sell Single Black Hawk Helicopter to Jordan for $23 Million to Transport Royal Family

"The Government of Jordan has requested to buy one (1) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter in standard US Army configuration with standard Government Furnished Equipment (GFE), including two (2) T700-GE-701D engines and one (1) Common Missile Warning System", the release said. "The estimated total cost is $23 million."
The Jordanian government has requested to buy a single helicopter to be used to transport the nation’s royal family as a part of Jordan’s Royal Squadron fleet of Black Hawk helicopters, according to the release.
The Lithuanian government earlier requested to purchase 6 Black Hawks for $380 million. The cost of a chopper for the Baltic country is about $63 million for a Black Hawk, as the country is also to pay for additional equipment such as two spare engines, two spare Missile Warning Systems, and twelve machine guns. Unlike the Jordanian government, Lithuania obtained Black Hawks to provide troop lift, border security, anti-terrorist operations, medical evacuation, search and rescue, re-supply and combat support, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency release read.
According to Lockheed Martin, there are over 4,000 helicopters serving with the armed forces of 29 countries. Black Hawks are designed to provide fire suppression when supporting ground troops, transport troops into combat zones, evacuate injured soldiers, deliver supplies to troops and perform as an aerial firefighter and border patroller.
