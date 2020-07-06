US State Department Approves Lithuania's Request to Buy 6 Black Hawk Helicopters

"The government of Lithuania has requested to buy six (6) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters in standard US government configuration with designated unique equipment and Government Furnished Equipment (GFE) with fourteen (14) T700-GE-701D engines (12 installed and 2 spares); eight (8) AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) (6 production and 2 spares); twelve (12) M240H machine guns", the release said. "The total estimated program cost is $380 million".
The Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in the release that Congress has been notified of the pending sale as required by law.
The Black Hawks will significantly increase Lithuania’s capability to provide troop lift, border security, anti-terrorist operations, medical evacuation, search and rescue, re-supply and combat support in all weather conditions, the release said.
In addition, the choppers will improve interoperability with US and NATO forces in rapid response scenarios, the release added.
Lithuania intends to use to modernize and expand its armed forces to provide multi-mission support in its region and combat terrorism threats, according to the release.
