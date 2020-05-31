Indian Army Rubbishes Viral Video of 'Violent Clashes' With Chinese Troops in Ladakh

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and China have been sending reinforcements to the contested Ladakh region amid ongoing diplomatic talks to de-escalate the situation. The current border clashes erupted after Beijing claimed that the Indian Army had built up defence fortifications on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.

The Indian Army has categorically rejected the authenticity of a viral video claiming that Indian and Chinese troops have once again become embroiled in an intense fight in the contested Ladakh region. The military says that attempts to link it with the situation on the northern borders is "malafide".

"Currently no violence is happening. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries", the Indian Army said after a video started making the rounds on social media.

The two-minute video shared by Twitter user Senge Hasnan Sering purportedly showed Indian soldiers thrashing People's Liberation Army troops with rods and other tools by a lake.

The video of this allegedly fresh clash comes days after an enormous fight erupted between the troops of the two countries at 14,000 ft near glacial lake Pangong Tso on 5 May. During the fight, seven Indian troops were badly injured and evacuated to a base hospital.

Chinese soldiers getting beaten by Indians at the Line of Actual Control in #Ladakh....

Aksai Chin belongs to Ladakh.... pic.twitter.com/dyZ9n74Y7t — #SengeSering ས།ཚ། (@SengeHSering) May 30, 2020

"We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders", the Indian Army said.

The escalating build-up along the 4,057-kilometre loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control has turned into the most serious confrontation between the two countries since the 73-day Doklam standoff in 2017.

In 2017, the standoff erupted over road construction by the Chinese People's Liberation Army near the tri-border junction of India, China, and Bhutan.

Meanwhile, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the "government will not allow India's pride to be hurt under any circumstances".

"India has been following a clear policy of maintaining good relationship with neighbouring countries and it is not a new approach; We have been following it for [a] long [time]. At times, situations arise with China. It has happened before", Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

China claimed that Indian troops had started to build defence infrastructure on the Chinese side of the border which was categorically denied by India. Defence sources in New Delhi said that it is China which is laying a road in the Finger area (Ladakh) which is not acceptable to India.