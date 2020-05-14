Register
20:06 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Israeli Air Force F-35 plane performs during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in the Hatzerim air force base near the city of Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

    Israeli Air Force to Shutter F-16 Squadron, Focus on F-35s Amid Modernization Effort

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    405
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105744/02/1057440216_0:270:5184:3186_1200x675_80_0_0_e04e58d19a1ea34be18a618bd132e1e3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202005141079306575-israeli-air-force-to-shutter-f-16-squadron-focus-on-f-35s-amid-modernization-effort/

    The newly announced decision to shutter the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) oldest F-16 squadron came as a direct result of the military’s large-scale, multi-year “Momentum” plan, which seeks to enhance the lethality of the Israel Defense Force (IDF) and signals a targeted focus on Iran.

    The IDF revealed Wednesday that IAF commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin has moved to close the 117th First Jet Squadron in October as the IDF continues the rollout of its ambitious, expensive, multi-year plan, which was launched back in February.

    “Under the multi-year ‘Momentum’ Plan, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi made a series of decisions geared toward internal efficiencies and cutting back old systems, alongside the acquiring and development of new systems,” read the IDF statement obtained by the Times of Israel. “As part of these decisions, the chief of staff decided to close a fighter jet squadron.”

    Norkin notified commanders of the 117th Squadron after arriving at his decision on Tuesday.

    “The squadron will continue to serve operationally and in training until the moment it is closed,” the statement noted.

    The IDF expressed that by closing the F-16 squadron, the military will be able to funnel funds into fifth-generation aircraft - particularly the F-35I Adir stealth fighter jets recently purchased from Washington.

    October will mark the end of the 117th Squadron’s 67-year run, which began in 1953 and included in every major war in the country’s history, according to the Times of Israel.

    “The squadron was the first in the world to shoot down an enemy plane with an F-16 [in 1981], and the first in the world to shoot down a MiG-23 [in 1982],” the Israeli military detailed.

    The F-16 squadron was notably involved in “Operation Opera,” the controversial 1981 airstrike conducted by the IAF on an Iraqi nuclear reactor during its construction phase. However, Norkin noted that the extent of the 117th Squadron’s “glorious heritage” is not fully known by the public, as its legacy included a number of classified operations.
    Israeli Air Force F-16A Netz '243', aircraft flown by Colonel Ilan Ramon in Operation Opera. This was the eighth and last to drop its bombs onto the reactor.
    Wikimedia Commons/KGyST
    Israeli Air Force F-16A Netz '243', aircraft flown by Colonel Ilan Ramon in Operation Opera. This was the eighth and last to drop its bombs onto the reactor.

    The IAF commander expressed that as the Momentum Plan is carried out, the IAF “will become more streamlined and continue to develop relevant and influential aerial forces.”

    Sputnik reported in February that the IDF had begun laying groundwork for the effort, which is intended to “enhance lethality in the IDF, in scope and in accuracy,” over the next five years, according to the chief of staff. The Momentum Plan also called for the creation of the IDF’s “Iran Command” to keep an eye out for potential threats from Tehran.

    "The directorate will pay more attention to military strategy and will focus on developing and planning a military campaign in relation to Iran,” IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman said in February regarding the new sector.

    In addition to a revision of the force’s focus, the plan calls for the acquisition of new drones, armored vehicles, missiles, air defense systems, helicopters and ships.

    Related:

    ‘No Plan to Correct’: US Navy’s F-35s Won’t Get Fix for Speed-Limiting Defect
    Videos: Italy’s Aircraft Carrier Cavour Leaves Port After Upgrades to Carry F-35s
    F-35’s Nuclear Weapons Upgrade Delayed as Program Costs Top $1.6 Trillion
    Netanyahu and Gantz Divide Ministerial Jobs as Israel Preps to Swear in 35th Government
    Israel 'Appears' to Ramp Up Strikes in Syria, US Diplomat Says
    Tags:
    F-16, F-35I Adir, F-35, Tel Aviv, Tehran, Iran, Middle East, IDF, Israeli Air Force (IAF), IAF
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse