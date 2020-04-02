Lockheed Martin Awarded $512 Million Contract to Build Eight F-16 Aircraft for Bulgaria

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Ft. Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $512,004,418 firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 Block 70 production for the Republic of Bulgaria. This contract value includes $4,185,516 of pre-priced options. This contract provides for the production of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft", the release said on Thursday.
According to the company website, the comprehensive F-16 Block 70 package for the Eastern European country includes training for pilots and ground crew, logistics, support equipment, and weapons for all operational needs.
On 1 April, Lockheed Martin won a more than $818 million US Air Force contract to produce 790 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), the Department of Defence said in a press release.
