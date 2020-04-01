Lockheed Martin Wins $820 Million Deal to Make 790 Air-to Surface Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin has won a more than $818 million US Air Force contract to produce 790 more Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), the Department of Defence said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation of Orlando, Florida has been awarded an $818,210,722 ...contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) Lot 17 and 18 productions", the release stated on Wednesday.

The contract provides for 360 Lot 17 JASSM-Extended Range (ER) missiles; 40 Lot 17 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) JASSM-ER missiles; and 390 Lot 18 JASSM-ER missiles, the Defence Department said.

Work on the contract will be performed in Orlando in the US state of Florida over the next four and a half years and is expected to be completed by 31 October 2024, the release said.

In February, Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky business unit said it was building six VH-92A Presidential Helicopters for the US Navy, with a delivery date set for 2022.

In January, Lockheed Martin announced that it had been awarded a one-year contract worth nearly $2 billion to service nearly 500 jets already delivered and prepare the infrastructure for an eventual deployment of 3,000 aircraft.