US Awards Nearly $320 Million for 32 F-35 Fighter Engines

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US engine manufacturer won more than $300 million to build F-35 jet propulsion systems for the American military services and Japan, the Defence Department said in a statement.

"United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $319,792,357 contract for the production and delivery of 20 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Navy, six F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Air Force, and six F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the government of Japan", the release said on Monday.

More than two-thirds of the work on the contract will be carried out in East Hartford in the US state of Connecticut and more than a quarter in Indianapolis in the state of Indiana, the Defence Department added.

Work on the contract will take place over the next two and a half years and is expected to be completed by December 2022, the release said.

In January, the US F-35 sustainment office awarded a one-year contract worth nearly $2 billion to service nearly 500 jets already delivered and prepare the infrastructure for an eventual deployment of 3,000 aircraft, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release.

In 2019, the US Department of Defence announced that a United Technologies business unit had been awarded more than $3.2 billion to provide 233 additional propulsion systems for F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.